HOUSE JCM / Ralph Germann architectes

© Nicolas Sedlatchek

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Text description provided by the architects. The original building was a barn, with hay stored on the upper floor and the ground floor used as temporary accommodation by the farmer at the time. The rather steep pitch of the original roof allowed snow to slide off. The very deep eaves protected the façade from the elements. The original triangular openings provided ventilation for the barn to preserve the hay; during the renovation they were retained and fitted with glazing.