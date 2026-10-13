Jihlava Municipal Arena / CHYBÍK + KRIŠTOF

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Architects: CHYBÍK + KRIŠTOF
- Area: 25000 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Laurian Ghinitoiu, Fabrice Fouillet, Alex Shoots Buildings, Pavel Bartak
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- Category: Public Space, Cultural Architecture, Sports Architecture
- Project Team: Ondřej Chybík, Michal Krištof, Jiří Richter, Tomáš Wojtek, Irena Vojtová, Urszula Sędziak, Luděk Šimoník, Kryštof Foltýn, Martin Holý, Ondřej Žvak, Martyna Bobinska, Ingrid Spáčilová, Marek Frait, Tomáš Wolf, Denisa Annová, Laura Emilija Druktenyte, Magdalena Czopka, Ondrej Mičuda, Andrea Rampasová, Treza Urbášková, Ondřej Švancara, Tomáš Dus
- Arena Landscape: Tomáš Babka
- Park Landscape: Zdeněk Sendler
- Wayfinding System: Times New Realism, Lukáš Kijonka
- Seating Design: David Karásek
- Park Sculpture: Krištof Kintera
- Client: City of Jihlava
- Seating: Kovostal, CH+K
- Structural And Civil Engineers: AED Project
- Country: Czechia
Text description provided by the architects. Designed by architecture practice CHYBÍK + KRIŠTOF, the Jihlava Municipal Arena is a 5,650-seat sports and culture venue in the heart of Jihlava, Czech Republic. The project, commissioned via a competition by the City of Jihlava, demonstrates expressive yet sensitive design across multiple scales – from its careful integration with the cityscape and iconic façade, to arena seats designed for acoustic treatment, and a custom typeface for the venue. As well as a new home for local ice hockey team HC Dukla Jihlava, the distinctive red structure serves as a new cultural and civic hub for the people of the city.