Arme Residence / Studio S+AO

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Banten, Indonesia
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Architects: Studio S+AO
- Area: 1860 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Kung Photograph
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Lead Architects: Bran Suwandrei Arifin
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- Category: Apartments
- Lead Team: Bran Suwandrei Arifin
- Design Team: Dudu Pasaribu
- Architecture Offices: Studio S+AO
- Interior Design: Studio S+AO
- Landscape Architecture: Larchstudio
- General Contractor: Majumapan Bangunindo (Architecture), PT. Talenta Profile Indonesia (Interior)
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Erreluce
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: PT. Meltech Consultindo Nusa
- City: Banten
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. Arme Residence is a residential development in Tangerang, Indonesia, designed by Studio S+AO for the developer Adria. Occupying a 1,860-square-meter site and scheduled for completion in 2026, the project comprises two unit types — Type 75 and Type 100 — organized around a single architectural language that carries from the entrance gate through the landscape, the facades, and the interiors.