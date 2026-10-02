Arme Residence / Studio S+AO

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Category: Apartments

Lead Team: Bran Suwandrei Arifin

Design Team: Dudu Pasaribu

Architecture Offices: Studio S+AO

Interior Design: Studio S+AO

Landscape Architecture: Larchstudio

General Contractor: Majumapan Bangunindo (Architecture), PT. Talenta Profile Indonesia (Interior)

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Erreluce

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: PT. Meltech Consultindo Nusa

City: Banten

Country: Indonesia

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Text description provided by the architects. Arme Residence is a residential development in Tangerang, Indonesia, designed by Studio S+AO for the developer Adria. Occupying a 1,860-square-meter site and scheduled for completion in 2026, the project comprises two unit types — Type 75 and Type 100 — organized around a single architectural language that carries from the entrance gate through the landscape, the facades, and the interiors.