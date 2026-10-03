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Yaesu Daibiru Office Building / Nikken Sekkei

Yaesu Daibiru Office Building / Nikken Sekkei - Exterior PhotographyYaesu Daibiru Office Building / Nikken Sekkei - Exterior Photography, GlassYaesu Daibiru Office Building / Nikken Sekkei - Image 4 of 32Yaesu Daibiru Office Building / Nikken Sekkei - Image 5 of 32Yaesu Daibiru Office Building / Nikken Sekkei - More Images+ 27

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Office Buildings
Tokyo, Japan
  • Architects: Nikken Sekkei
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  22655
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:SS Co., Ltd.
  • Lead Architects: Nikken Sekkei
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Yaesu Daibiru Office Building / Nikken Sekkei - Image 7 of 32
© SS Co., Ltd.

Project Background and Inheritance of Design Thinking - This project is the redevelopment of a tenant office building facing Yaesu-dori Ave., a landmark street in front of Tokyo Station. The former building, designed by leading 20th-century Japanese architect Togo Murano (1891–1984), long defined the character of the streetscape through its distinctive facade combining stone and cast aluminum components. At a time when curtain walls with an aluminum glazing system were becoming widespread, its pursuit of material richness, precision in facade composition, and responsiveness to the street suggested an architectural approach not solely dependent on style.

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Nikken Sekkei
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

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Cite: "Yaesu Daibiru Office Building / Nikken Sekkei" 03 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186086/yaesu-daibiru-office-building-nikken-sekkei> ISSN 0719-8884

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