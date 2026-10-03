Yaesu Daibiru Office Building / Nikken Sekkei

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Category: Office Buildings

General Contractor: KAJIMA CORPORATION

City: Tokyo

Country: Japan

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Project Background and Inheritance of Design Thinking - This project is the redevelopment of a tenant office building facing Yaesu-dori Ave., a landmark street in front of Tokyo Station. The former building, designed by leading 20th-century Japanese architect Togo Murano (1891–1984), long defined the character of the streetscape through its distinctive facade combining stone and cast aluminum components. At a time when curtain walls with an aluminum glazing system were becoming widespread, its pursuit of material richness, precision in facade composition, and responsiveness to the street suggested an architectural approach not solely dependent on style.