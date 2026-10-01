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Mixed-Use Office, Warehouse and Parking Building / KF arquitectes

Mixed-Use Office, Warehouse and Parking Building / KF arquitectes - Exterior PhotographyMixed-Use Office, Warehouse and Parking Building / KF arquitectes - Image 3 of 28Mixed-Use Office, Warehouse and Parking Building / KF arquitectes - Interior Photography, Lighting, GlassMixed-Use Office, Warehouse and Parking Building / KF arquitectes - Interior Photography, Lighting, GlassMixed-Use Office, Warehouse and Parking Building / KF arquitectes - More Images+ 23

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Mixed Use Architecture, Warehouse, Parking
Les Bons, Andorra
  • Architects: KF arquitectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6033
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pol Viladoms
  • Lead Architects: Gemma Aznar, Manel Pallares
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Mixed-Use Office, Warehouse and Parking Building / KF arquitectes - Exterior Photography
© Pol Viladoms

Text description provided by the architects. In a highly built-up territory under intense urban pressure, the project begins with a fundamental question: how can a large-scale building be inserted without imposing itself on the landscape?

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KF arquitectes
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GlassSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureIndustrial ArchitectureWarehouseInfrastructureTransportationParkingAndorra

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GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureIndustrial ArchitectureWarehouseInfrastructureTransportationParkingAndorra
Cite: "Mixed-Use Office, Warehouse and Parking Building / KF arquitectes" 01 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186085/mixed-use-office-warehouse-and-parking-building-kf-arquitectes> ISSN 0719-8884

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