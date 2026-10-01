Mixed-Use Office, Warehouse and Parking Building / KF arquitectes

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Les Bons, Andorra
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Architects: KF arquitectes
- Area: 6033 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Pol Viladoms
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Lead Architects: Gemma Aznar, Manel Pallares
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Warehouse, Parking
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Avac arquitectes consultors
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: Bernabé Rodriguez + BAC enginyeria
- City: Les Bons
- Country: Andorra
Text description provided by the architects. In a highly built-up territory under intense urban pressure, the project begins with a fundamental question: how can a large-scale building be inserted without imposing itself on the landscape?