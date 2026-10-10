An unfinished domestic device as a threshold between interior and landscape / EX.

© Tomaso Clavarino

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Lead Team: Andrea Cassi, Michele Versaci

Design Team: Serena Giardina, Martina Bunino, Marco Biondi

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Corrado Curti

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Alice Gorino

General Contractor: BICE srl

City: Mongreno

Country: Italy

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Text description provided by the architects. On the hills of Turin, EX. designs an unfinished house conceived as a domestic device rather than a completed object. A rough concrete perimeter frames an open, adaptable interior where architecture and landscape continuously overlap.