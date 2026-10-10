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An unfinished domestic device as a threshold between interior and landscape / EX.

An unfinished domestic device as a threshold between interior and landscape / EX. - Exterior Photography, WoodAn unfinished domestic device as a threshold between interior and landscape / EX. - Image 3 of 23An unfinished domestic device as a threshold between interior and landscape / EX. - Exterior Photography, WoodAn unfinished domestic device as a threshold between interior and landscape / EX. - Exterior Photography, Wood, Chair, GlassAn unfinished domestic device as a threshold between interior and landscape / EX. - More Images+ 18

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses
Mongreno, Italy
  • Architects: EX.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tomaso Clavarino
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An unfinished domestic device as a threshold between interior and landscape / EX. - Image 6 of 23
© Tomaso Clavarino

Text description provided by the architects. On the hills of Turin, EX. designs an unfinished house conceived as a domestic device rather than a completed object. A rough concrete perimeter frames an open, adaptable interior where architecture and landscape continuously overlap.

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Wood

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Cite: "An unfinished domestic device as a threshold between interior and landscape / EX." 10 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186084/an-unfinished-domestic-device-as-a-threshold-between-interior-and-landscape-studio-ex> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Tomaso Clavarino

一个未完成的住宅装置，作为室内与景观之间的过渡边界 / EX.

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