An unfinished domestic device as a threshold between interior and landscape / EX.

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Mongreno, Italy
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Architects: EX.
- Area: 160 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Tomaso Clavarino
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Andrea Cassi, Michele Versaci
- Design Team: Serena Giardina, Martina Bunino, Marco Biondi
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Corrado Curti
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Alice Gorino
- General Contractor: BICE srl
- City: Mongreno
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. On the hills of Turin, EX. designs an unfinished house conceived as a domestic device rather than a completed object. A rough concrete perimeter frames an open, adaptable interior where architecture and landscape continuously overlap.