Kenitra Socio-Cultural Center / AGA STUDIO

© Alessio Mei

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Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Community Center, Cultural Center

Design Team: Salma Benmbarek

Landscape Architecture: Premier Art Paysage

Interior Design: AZ Project

General Contractor: Afatar Constructions

City: Kenitra

Country: Morocco

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Text description provided by the architects. Set within a six-hectare landscaped site in Kenitra, the Socio-Cultural Center embodies an ambitious vision initiated by the Hassan II Foundation for Moroccans Residing Abroad: to create a place of cultural connection, transmission, and exchange for younger generations of the Moroccan diaspora. More than simply a place of accommodation, the project offers an immersive architectural and landscape experience where contemporary design, tradition, and sustainability coexist in harmony.