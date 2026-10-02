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Kenitra Socio-Cultural Center / AGA STUDIO

Kenitra Socio-Cultural Center / AGA STUDIO - Image 2 of 33Kenitra Socio-Cultural Center / AGA STUDIO - Image 3 of 33Kenitra Socio-Cultural Center / AGA STUDIO - Exterior PhotographyKenitra Socio-Cultural Center / AGA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Garden, DeckKenitra Socio-Cultural Center / AGA STUDIO - More Images+ 28

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Mixed Use Architecture, Community Center, Cultural Center
Kenitra, Morocco
  • Architects: AGA STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alessio Mei
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aluminium du Maroc, LUXIO LIGHTING, Tamesna Vert, Vitra
  • Lead Architects: Ismail Guedira, Rita Alaoui
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Kenitra Socio-Cultural Center / AGA STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Alessio Mei

Text description provided by the architects. Set within a six-hectare landscaped site in Kenitra, the Socio-Cultural Center embodies an ambitious vision initiated by the Hassan II Foundation for Moroccans Residing Abroad: to create a place of cultural connection, transmission, and exchange for younger generations of the Moroccan diaspora. More than simply a place of accommodation, the project offers an immersive architectural and landscape experience where contemporary design, tradition, and sustainability coexist in harmony.

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AGA STUDIO
Office

Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerCultural CenterMorocco

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WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerCultural CenterMorocco
Cite: "Kenitra Socio-Cultural Center / AGA STUDIO" 02 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186048/kenitra-socio-cultural-center-aga-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Alessio Mei

Kenitra 社会文化中心 / AGA STUDIO

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