Kenitra Socio-Cultural Center / AGA STUDIO

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Architects: AGA STUDIO
- Area: 3200 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Alessio Mei
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Manufacturers: Aluminium du Maroc, LUXIO LIGHTING, Tamesna Vert, Vitra
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Lead Architects: Ismail Guedira, Rita Alaoui
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Community Center, Cultural Center
- Design Team: Salma Benmbarek
- Landscape Architecture: Premier Art Paysage
- Interior Design: AZ Project
- General Contractor: Afatar Constructions
- City: Kenitra
- Country: Morocco
Text description provided by the architects. Set within a six-hectare landscaped site in Kenitra, the Socio-Cultural Center embodies an ambitious vision initiated by the Hassan II Foundation for Moroccans Residing Abroad: to create a place of cultural connection, transmission, and exchange for younger generations of the Moroccan diaspora. More than simply a place of accommodation, the project offers an immersive architectural and landscape experience where contemporary design, tradition, and sustainability coexist in harmony.