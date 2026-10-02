Chalet des Huarts / Atelier MAa architecture +

© Phil Bernard

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses, Renovation

City: Mansonville

Country: Canada

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Text description provided by the architects. Overlooking Lake Memphremagog, the Chalet des Huarts explores the capacity of architecture to endure and adapt, revealing what an inherited structure can still hold and offer. Rather than demolish or expand, the intervention focuses on the potential of the existing 105 m² footprint, transforming a modest seasonal retreat into a contemporary residence while preserving its intimate scale.