Cabreira House / ARE ARCHITECTS STUDIO

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Mindelo, Portugal
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Architects: ARE ARCHITECTS STUDIO
- Area: 190 m²
- Year: 2020
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Photographs:Hélder Oliveira
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Manufacturers: Tintas Marilina
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Rui Rodrigues, Rosa Macedo
- Project Team: Hélder Oliveira, Ewelina Omolecka, Nadja Guimarães, Gaspar Vieira
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Solução Estável
- City: Mindelo
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The site was defined by rigorous constraints: a strict regulatory framework of a suburban subdivision with its defined setbacks and property lines, the organic presence of the eucalyptus forest flanking the plot to the south, the long and deep light of the late afternoon sun, and the distant horizontality of the coastal landscape.