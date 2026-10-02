Cabreira House / ARE ARCHITECTS STUDIO

© Hélder Oliveira

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Rui Rodrigues, Rosa Macedo

Project Team: Hélder Oliveira, Ewelina Omolecka, Nadja Guimarães, Gaspar Vieira

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Solução Estável

City: Mindelo

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. The site was defined by rigorous constraints: a strict regulatory framework of a suburban subdivision with its defined setbacks and property lines, the organic presence of the eucalyptus forest flanking the plot to the south, the long and deep light of the late afternoon sun, and the distant horizontality of the coastal landscape.