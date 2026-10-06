Wasl Tower / UNS

© Ahmad Alnaji - SARAB

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Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Skyscrapers

Design Team: Ben van Berkel, Gerard Loozekoot with Frans van Vuure and Nick Marks, Harlen Miller, Crystal Tang and Derrick Diporedjo, Machiel Wafelbakker, Dana Behrman, Roman Kristesiashvili, Filippo Lodi, Rene Wysk, Hans Kooij, Patrik Noome, Megan Hurford, Elizabeth White, Fernando Herrera and Aleksandra Sliwinska, Pietro Scarpa, Mihai Soltuz, Philip Wilck, Rutger Stefan Oor, Bao An Nguyen Phuoc, Nanang Santoso, Thomas van Bekhoven, Ka Shin Lu, Henk van Schuppen, Matthew Harrison, Jung Jae Suh, Jae Geun Ahn, Pieter Doets, Shankar Ramakrishan, Meng Zhang.

Cost Consultants: Kulkarni Quantity Surveyors

Av/It Consultants: Shen Milson Wilke

Kitchen Consultant: Sefton Horn Winch

Pool Consultant: Barr & Wray

Interior Design F&B: LWD

Interior Light Design: DPA

Wind Engineering: Wacker Ingenieure

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates

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Text description provided by the architects. Wasl Tower is a 302-metre mixed-use high-rise in downtown Dubai, designed by UNS in collaboration with lead engineering consultant Werner Sobek for Wasl Group. Located off Sheikh Zayed Road near Burj Khalifa, the tower brings together hotel, residential, office, and public amenity spaces within a single vertical community, contributing a distinctive presence to Dubai's city centre.