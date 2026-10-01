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House Around the Corner in Kugahara / some ( ) + Tezzo Nishizawa Architects

House Around the Corner in Kugahara / some ( ) + Tezzo Nishizawa Architects - Exterior Photography, BalconyHouse Around the Corner in Kugahara / some ( ) + Tezzo Nishizawa Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteHouse Around the Corner in Kugahara / some ( ) + Tezzo Nishizawa Architects - Image 15 of 31House Around the Corner in Kugahara / some ( ) + Tezzo Nishizawa Architects - Image 24 of 31House Around the Corner in Kugahara / some ( ) + Tezzo Nishizawa Architects - More Images+ 26

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Tokyo, Japan
  • Category: Houses
  • Structural Engineering: Yoshiyuki Hiraiwa, Takayuki Fujimoto, Rika Ikeda / HSC
  • General Contractor: Eishin Construction
  • City: Tokyo
  • Country: Japan
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House Around the Corner in Kugahara / some ( ) + Tezzo Nishizawa Architects - Exterior Photography
© Benjamin Hosking

Text description provided by the architects. A house on a corner lot in Ota, Tokyo. The site was subdivided from a family estate, placing the new home at its south-western corner. Against the Tokyo convention of turning a blank wall to the neighbors, the design opens a garden toward the adjacent properties — bringing light and air into the block's interior. The angle between the interior grid and the facade generates a series of triangular intermediate zones that carry sightlines obliquely from one street to the next. Two equivalent gabled facades address both streets without hierarchy.

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Tezzo Nishizawa Architects
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some ( )
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Cite: "House Around the Corner in Kugahara / some ( ) + Tezzo Nishizawa Architects" 01 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185996/house-around-the-corner-in-kugahara-some-plus-tezzo-nishizawa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Benjamin Hosking

久原角隅之家 / some ( ) + 西泽彻佐建筑设计事务所

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