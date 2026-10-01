House Around the Corner in Kugahara / some ( ) + Tezzo Nishizawa Architects

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Architects: Tezzo Nishizawa Architects, some ( )
- Area: 102 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Benjamin Hosking
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Lead Architects: Sotaro Miyatake, Tezzo Nishizawa
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Text description provided by the architects. A house on a corner lot in Ota, Tokyo. The site was subdivided from a family estate, placing the new home at its south-western corner. Against the Tokyo convention of turning a blank wall to the neighbors, the design opens a garden toward the adjacent properties — bringing light and air into the block's interior. The angle between the interior grid and the facade generates a series of triangular intermediate zones that carry sightlines obliquely from one street to the next. Two equivalent gabled facades address both streets without hierarchy.