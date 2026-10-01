House Around the Corner in Kugahara / some ( ) + Tezzo Nishizawa Architects

© Benjamin Hosking

+ 26

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Structural Engineering: Yoshiyuki Hiraiwa, Takayuki Fujimoto, Rika Ikeda / HSC

General Contractor: Eishin Construction

City: Tokyo

Country: Japan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A house on a corner lot in Ota, Tokyo. The site was subdivided from a family estate, placing the new home at its south-western corner. Against the Tokyo convention of turning a blank wall to the neighbors, the design opens a garden toward the adjacent properties — bringing light and air into the block's interior. The angle between the interior grid and the facade generates a series of triangular intermediate zones that carry sightlines obliquely from one street to the next. Two equivalent gabled facades address both streets without hierarchy.