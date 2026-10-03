Sungui Church Cultural Space (ㅅㄱ) / SML

© Youngchae Park

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Churches • Incheon, South Korea Architects: SML

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 84 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Youngchae Park

Lead Architects: SeungMo Lim (SML), Jeong Jaeheon (Kyung Hee University)

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Text description provided by the architects. The Korean name 'ㅅㄱ' derives from Sukkoth, a place mentioned in the Old Testament. Sukkoth was the first place where the Israelites camped after leaving Egypt. It offered those who had not yet reached the Promised Land a place to pause, find shelter, and prepare to continue their journey. Located in the old urban neighborhood of Sungui-dong, Michuhol-gu, Incheon, Sungui Church Cultural Space brings this ancient meaning into the contemporary city.