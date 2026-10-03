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Sungui Church Cultural Space (ㅅㄱ) / SML

Sungui Church Cultural Space (ㅅㄱ) / SML - Interior Photography, ConcreteSungui Church Cultural Space (ㅅㄱ) / SML - Interior Photography, WoodSungui Church Cultural Space (ㅅㄱ) / SML - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteSungui Church Cultural Space (ㅅㄱ) / SML - Exterior Photography, Facade, Door, ConcreteSungui Church Cultural Space (ㅅㄱ) / SML - More Images+ 23

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Churches
Incheon, South Korea
  • Architects: SML
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  84
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Youngchae Park
  • Lead Architects: SeungMo Lim (SML), Jeong Jaeheon (Kyung Hee University)
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Sungui Church Cultural Space (ㅅㄱ) / SML - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Youngchae Park

Text description provided by the architects. The Korean name 'ㅅㄱ' derives from Sukkoth, a place mentioned in the Old Testament. Sukkoth was the first place where the Israelites camped after leaving Egypt. It offered those who had not yet reached the Promised Land a place to pause, find shelter, and prepare to continue their journey. Located in the old urban neighborhood of Sungui-dong, Michuhol-gu, Incheon, Sungui Church Cultural Space brings this ancient meaning into the contemporary city.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChurchesSouth Korea

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GlassConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChurchesSouth Korea
Cite: "Sungui Church Cultural Space (ㅅㄱ) / SML" 03 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185983/sungui-church-cultural-space-sg-sml> ISSN 0719-8884

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