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Liù Lín Residence / Choo Gim Wah Architect

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Houses
Bentong, Malaysia
  • Category: Houses
  • Technical Team: Ariel Tung Chee Quan, Chris Yue Yoong Chian, Tok Wan Hong
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ng & Ng Consults
  • General Contractor: Hillhome Builder Sdn. Bhd.
  • City: Bentong
  • Country: Malaysia
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© Lawrence Choo, Pixelaw Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The Liù Lín Residence takes its name primarily from the six parcels of densely forested land that envelop the residence, as Liù Lín (六林) in Mandarin signifies "six forests." Located in the lush foothills of Janda Baik, Malaysia, the residence is naturally inclined to foster a profound connection with its natural environment. Complemented by its convenient proximity to Kuala Lumpur, it renders an ideal retreat for friends and family.

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Choo Gim Wah Architect
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Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMalaysia

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GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMalaysia
Cite: " Liù Lín Residence / Choo Gim Wah Architect" 30 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185981/liu-lin-residence-choo-gim-wah-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Lawrence Choo, Pixelaw Photography

Liù Lín 住宅 / Choo Gim Wah Architect

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