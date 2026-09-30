Liù Lín Residence / Choo Gim Wah Architect

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Category: Houses

Technical Team: Ariel Tung Chee Quan, Chris Yue Yoong Chian, Tok Wan Hong

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ng & Ng Consults

General Contractor: Hillhome Builder Sdn. Bhd.

City: Bentong

Country: Malaysia

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Text description provided by the architects. The Liù Lín Residence takes its name primarily from the six parcels of densely forested land that envelop the residence, as Liù Lín (六林) in Mandarin signifies "six forests." Located in the lush foothills of Janda Baik, Malaysia, the residence is naturally inclined to foster a profound connection with its natural environment. Complemented by its convenient proximity to Kuala Lumpur, it renders an ideal retreat for friends and family.