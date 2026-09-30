Liù Lín Residence / Choo Gim Wah Architect

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Architects: Choo Gim Wah Architect
- Area: 8079 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Lawrence Choo, Pixelaw Photography
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Lead Architects: Ar. Choo Gim Wah
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Text description provided by the architects. The Liù Lín Residence takes its name primarily from the six parcels of densely forested land that envelop the residence, as Liù Lín (六林) in Mandarin signifies "six forests." Located in the lush foothills of Janda Baik, Malaysia, the residence is naturally inclined to foster a profound connection with its natural environment. Complemented by its convenient proximity to Kuala Lumpur, it renders an ideal retreat for friends and family.