House in Tinos / Kelly Spanou

© Lorenzo Zandri

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Renovation

Design Team: Penny Alevizou

City: Tinos

Country: Greece

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Text description provided by the architects. House is Tinos is the renovation and extension of a 115-square-metre residence on the island of Tinos, developed across two levels that follow the natural inclination of the terrain. The project works with the building's existing irregularities, material imperfections, and traces of different periods of construction, embracing these conditions rather than attempting to erase them.