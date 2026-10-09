  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Greece
  5. House in Tinos / Kelly Spanou

House in Tinos / Kelly Spanou

House in Tinos / Kelly Spanou - Image 2 of 33House in Tinos / Kelly Spanou - Image 3 of 33House in Tinos / Kelly Spanou - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteHouse in Tinos / Kelly Spanou - Image 5 of 33House in Tinos / Kelly Spanou - More Images+ 28

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses, Renovation
Tinos, Greece
  • Architects: Kelly Spanou
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  115
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lorenzo Zandri
  • Lead Architects: Kelly Spanou
More SpecsLess Specs
House in Tinos / Kelly Spanou - Image 3 of 33
© Lorenzo Zandri

Text description provided by the architects. House is Tinos is the renovation and extension of a 115-square-metre residence on the island of Tinos, developed across two levels that follow the natural inclination of the terrain. The project works with the building's existing irregularities, material imperfections, and traces of different periods of construction, embracing these conditions rather than attempting to erase them.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Kelly Spanou
Office

Materials

WoodStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationGreece

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationGreece
Cite: "House in Tinos / Kelly Spanou" 09 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185963/house-in-tinos-kelly-spanou> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Lorenzo Zandri

Tinos 住宅 / Kelly Spanou

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags