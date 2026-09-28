Son Llodrà House: Merge into the Landscape / Bastidas Architecture

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Architects: Bastidas Architecture
- Area: 680 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Medsea Studio
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Manufacturers: Electrical wiring devices Font Barcelona, Façades Kerakoll Biocalce, Wooden carpentry Nadal Mobiliari, Ytong bricks structural system
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Lead Architects: Bastidas Architecture
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- Category: Landscape Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Wolfgang Wagner
- Technical Team: Ignasi Fuster
- Architecture Offices: Bastidas Architecture
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Iona Group
- General Contractor: Melchor Mascaro
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. At the top of a Mediterranean hill, where low vegetation and the horizon define the landscape, this house seeks to disappear. Its main strategy is to merge with the terrain: semi-buried and covered by a layer of native vegetation that renders it invisible, it turns architecture into topographical continuity. The earth and native plants not only conceal it, but also cool and insulate it, offering a way of inhabiting rooted in discretion and respect.