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Son Llodrà House: Merge into the Landscape / Bastidas Architecture

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Son Llodrà House: Merge into the Landscape / Bastidas Architecture - Image 2 of 21Son Llodrà House: Merge into the Landscape / Bastidas Architecture - Image 3 of 21Son Llodrà House: Merge into the Landscape / Bastidas Architecture - Image 4 of 21Son Llodrà House: Merge into the Landscape / Bastidas Architecture - Interior Photography, ConcreteSon Llodrà House: Merge into the Landscape / Bastidas Architecture - More Images+ 16

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Landscape Architecture, Houses
Spain
  • Architects: Bastidas Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  680
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Medsea Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Electrical wiring devices Font Barcelona, Façades Kerakoll Biocalce, Wooden carpentry Nadal Mobiliari, Ytong bricks structural system
  • Lead Architects: Bastidas Architecture
  • Lead Team: Wolfgang Wagner
  • Technical Team: Ignasi Fuster
  • Architecture Offices: Bastidas Architecture
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Iona Group
  • General Contractor: Melchor Mascaro
  • Country: Spain
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Son Llodrà House: Merge into the Landscape / Bastidas Architecture - Image 2 of 21
© Medsea Studio

Text description provided by the architects. At the top of a Mediterranean hill, where low vegetation and the horizon define the landscape, this house seeks to disappear. Its main strategy is to merge with the terrain: semi-buried and covered by a layer of native vegetation that renders it invisible, it turns architecture into topographical continuity. The earth and native plants not only conceal it, but also cool and insulate it, offering a way of inhabiting rooted in discretion and respect.

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Cite: "Son Llodrà House: Merge into the Landscape / Bastidas Architecture" 28 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185947/son-llodra-house-merge-into-the-landscape-bastidas-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Medsea Studio

Son Llodrà 住宅：融入景观 / Bastidas Architecture

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