Son Llodrà House: Merge into the Landscape / Bastidas Architecture

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Landscape Architecture, Houses • Spain Architects: Bastidas Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 680 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Medsea Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Electrical wiring devices Font Barcelona , Façades Kerakoll Biocalce , Wooden carpentry Nadal Mobiliari , Ytong bricks structural system

Lead Architects: Bastidas Architecture

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Category: Landscape Architecture, Houses

Lead Team: Wolfgang Wagner

Technical Team: Ignasi Fuster

Architecture Offices: Bastidas Architecture

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Iona Group

General Contractor: Melchor Mascaro

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. At the top of a Mediterranean hill, where low vegetation and the horizon define the landscape, this house seeks to disappear. Its main strategy is to merge with the terrain: semi-buried and covered by a layer of native vegetation that renders it invisible, it turns architecture into topographical continuity. The earth and native plants not only conceal it, but also cool and insulate it, offering a way of inhabiting rooted in discretion and respect.