Finch Bay Hotel / Alfredo Ribadeneira Arquitectos

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Hotels

Design Team: Andrada Manole

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ospining

General Contractor: Carlos Burneo

Interior Design: Julio Vinueza | Juan Pablo Cárdenas

City: Puerto Ayora

Country: Ecuador

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Text description provided by the architects. The Galápagos Islands are inseparable from the history of evolution. Charles Darwin's observations of their extraordinary biodiversity helped shape the ideas that would later contribute to his theory of evolution. In much the same way, these islands remain a place of constant adaptation: an environment where life, landscape, and human experience exist in a uniquely close relationship. Over the years, Finch Bay Galápagos Hotel has evolved within this setting, becoming a bridge between visitors and one of the world's most remarkable natural environments.