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Finch Bay Hotel / Alfredo Ribadeneira Arquitectos

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Finch Bay Hotel / Alfredo Ribadeneira Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Balcony, Chair, Patio, DeckFinch Bay Hotel / Alfredo Ribadeneira Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamFinch Bay Hotel / Alfredo Ribadeneira Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyFinch Bay Hotel / Alfredo Ribadeneira Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Wood, BalconyFinch Bay Hotel / Alfredo Ribadeneira Arquitectos - More Images+ 9

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Hotels
Puerto Ayora, Ecuador
  • Category: Hotels
  • Design Team: Andrada Manole
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ospining
  • General Contractor: Carlos Burneo
  • Interior Design: Julio Vinueza | Juan Pablo Cárdenas
  • City: Puerto Ayora
  • Country: Ecuador
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Finch Bay Hotel / Alfredo Ribadeneira Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Wood, Balcony
© Sebastian Crespo

Text description provided by the architects. The Galápagos Islands are inseparable from the history of evolution. Charles Darwin's observations of their extraordinary biodiversity helped shape the ideas that would later contribute to his theory of evolution. In much the same way, these islands remain a place of constant adaptation: an environment where life, landscape, and human experience exist in a uniquely close relationship. Over the years, Finch Bay Galápagos Hotel has evolved within this setting, becoming a bridge between visitors and one of the world's most remarkable natural environments.

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Alfredo Ribadeneira Arquitectos
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Cite: "Finch Bay Hotel / Alfredo Ribadeneira Arquitectos" 28 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185929/finch-bay-hotel-alfredo-ribadeneira-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Sebastian Crespo

Finch Bay 酒店 / Alfredo Ribadeneira Arquitectos

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