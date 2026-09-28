Finch Bay Hotel / Alfredo Ribadeneira Arquitectos

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Architects: Alfredo Ribadeneira Arquitectos
- Area: 36802 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Sebastian Crespo
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Lead Architects: Alfredo Jose Ribadeneira
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Text description provided by the architects. The Galápagos Islands are inseparable from the history of evolution. Charles Darwin's observations of their extraordinary biodiversity helped shape the ideas that would later contribute to his theory of evolution. In much the same way, these islands remain a place of constant adaptation: an environment where life, landscape, and human experience exist in a uniquely close relationship. Over the years, Finch Bay Galápagos Hotel has evolved within this setting, becoming a bridge between visitors and one of the world's most remarkable natural environments.