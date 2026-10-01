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Simpsons Bay House / Dock4 Architects

Simpsons Bay House / Dock4 Architects - Image 2 of 25Simpsons Bay House / Dock4 Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassSimpsons Bay House / Dock4 Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Beam, ChairSimpsons Bay House / Dock4 Architects - Interior Photography, WoodSimpsons Bay House / Dock4 Architects - More Images+ 20

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Simpsons Bay, Australia
  • Architects: Dock4 Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  170
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Adam Gibson
  • Lead Architects: Richard Loney, Richard Brenchley, Giles Newstead
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Simpsons Bay House / Dock4 Architects - Image 6 of 25
© Adam Gibson

Text description provided by the architects. Simpsons Bay House on Bruny Island, Tasmania, by Dock4 Architects with Giles Newstead, is conceived around the idea of reuse, adaptation and a close relationship with the rural landscape. Rather than beginning with a conventional new-build material palette, the architects allowed the available materials to shape the architecture. The principal inspiration came from the simple rural sheds, agricultural buildings and humble coastal structures found throughout Bruny Island. This gives the house a familiar, utilitarian character while allowing it to sit quietly within its bush setting.

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WoodGlassSteel

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Cite: "Simpsons Bay House / Dock4 Architects" 01 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185922/simpsons-bay-house-dock4-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Adam Gibson

Simpsons Bay House / Dock4 Architects

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