Simpsons Bay House / Dock4 Architects

© Adam Gibson

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Houses • Simpsons Bay, Australia Architects: Dock4 Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 170 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Adam Gibson

Lead Architects: Richard Loney, Richard Brenchley, Giles Newstead

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

City: Simpsons Bay

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. Simpsons Bay House on Bruny Island, Tasmania, by Dock4 Architects with Giles Newstead, is conceived around the idea of reuse, adaptation and a close relationship with the rural landscape. Rather than beginning with a conventional new-build material palette, the architects allowed the available materials to shape the architecture. The principal inspiration came from the simple rural sheds, agricultural buildings and humble coastal structures found throughout Bruny Island. This gives the house a familiar, utilitarian character while allowing it to sit quietly within its bush setting.