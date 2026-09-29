House JF / AAA_Azevedo Agência de Arquitetura

-
Architects: AAA_Azevedo Agência de Arquitetura
- Area: 300 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:André Miguel Coronha
-
Lead Architect: Rodrigo Azevedo
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Pedro Maia
- Coordination: Rafael Balbi
- Engineering And Consulting > Lighting: JLG Lighting
- Engineering And Consulting > Installations: Equipping
- Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Geraldo Fillizola
- City: Cruzeiro de Santo Antônio
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The JF house is organized around a central courtyard, which contains the elements for lingering and leisure (such as a swimming pool and flat lawn) and is surrounded by three volumes that open onto it, the living room, kitchen and bedrooms. The steep slope of the land, seven meters between the lowest and highest points, allowed these spaces to be distributed across three levels (access/garage, living room/kitchen, bedrooms). The staggered arrangement of the volumes along the site created privileged views from each room, guaranteeing the bedroom volume a lookout point.