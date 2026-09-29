House JF / AAA_Azevedo Agência de Arquitetura

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Pedro Maia

Coordination: Rafael Balbi

Engineering And Consulting > Lighting: JLG Lighting

Engineering And Consulting > Installations: Equipping

Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Geraldo Fillizola

City: Cruzeiro de Santo Antônio

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The JF house is organized around a central courtyard, which contains the elements for lingering and leisure (such as a swimming pool and flat lawn) and is surrounded by three volumes that open onto it, the living room, kitchen and bedrooms. The steep slope of the land, seven meters between the lowest and highest points, allowed these spaces to be distributed across three levels (access/garage, living room/kitchen, bedrooms). The staggered arrangement of the volumes along the site created privileged views from each room, guaranteeing the bedroom volume a lookout point.