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Office 101 Casa Andina / Caliza Arquitectura

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Office 101 Casa Andina / Caliza Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Countertop, ChairOffice 101 Casa Andina / Caliza Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodOffice 101 Casa Andina / Caliza Arquitectura - Interior PhotographyOffice 101 Casa Andina / Caliza Arquitectura - Image 5 of 24Office 101 Casa Andina / Caliza Arquitectura - More Images+ 19

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Offices Interiors
Medellín, Colombia
  • Gardens: José Puentes
  • Construction: Sebastián Valencia
  • Carpentry: Árbol de hierro, Fredy Vanegas
  • City: Medellín
  • Country: Colombia
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Office 101 Casa Andina / Caliza Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood
© Sitio Estudio

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention is located in the Laureles neighborhood of Medellín, inside a structure representative of the area's traditional residential architecture. In response to new urban dynamics, the building was adapted over time to host other uses—first a printing press and currently a coworking space for architecture firms. The project rehabilitates the house's former garage under the premise of adaptive reuse rather than a tabula rasa, transforming a storage and material holding area into a creative workspace that respects the memory of what was already there.

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Cite: "Office 101 Casa Andina / Caliza Arquitectura" [Oficina 101 Casa Andina / Caliza Arquitectura] 27 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185872/office-101-casa-andina-caliza-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Sitio Estudio

Casa Andina 101 办公室 / Caliza Arquitectura

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