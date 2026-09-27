Office 101 Casa Andina / Caliza Arquitectura

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Category: Offices Interiors

Gardens: José Puentes

Construction: Sebastián Valencia

Carpentry: Árbol de hierro, Fredy Vanegas

City: Medellín

Country: Colombia

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Text description provided by the architects. The intervention is located in the Laureles neighborhood of Medellín, inside a structure representative of the area's traditional residential architecture. In response to new urban dynamics, the building was adapted over time to host other uses—first a printing press and currently a coworking space for architecture firms. The project rehabilitates the house's former garage under the premise of adaptive reuse rather than a tabula rasa, transforming a storage and material holding area into a creative workspace that respects the memory of what was already there.