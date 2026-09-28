Melides MG House / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Ana Abrantes

Project Team: Patrícia Reis

Structural Engineer: Projeto Engenheiros

City: Melides

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Esteveira, Melides, this project is a single-family house consisting of several volumes and a swimming pool, all interconnected though outdoor spaces that form an angle, following the natural amphitheatre contours of the site.