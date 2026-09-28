Melides MG House / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos

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Melides, Portugal
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Architects: Pereira Miguel Arquitectos
- Area: 400 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:José Campos
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Lead Architect: Luís Pereira Miguel
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Ana Abrantes
- Project Team: Patrícia Reis
- Structural Engineer: Projeto Engenheiros
- City: Melides
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Esteveira, Melides, this project is a single-family house consisting of several volumes and a swimming pool, all interconnected though outdoor spaces that form an angle, following the natural amphitheatre contours of the site.