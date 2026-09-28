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Melides MG House / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos

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Melides MG House / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyMelides MG House / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos - Image 3 of 35Melides MG House / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyMelides MG House / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyMelides MG House / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos - More Images+ 30

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Melides, Portugal
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Melides MG House / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos - Image 11 of 35
© José Campos

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Esteveira, Melides, this project is a single-family house consisting of several volumes and a swimming pool, all interconnected though outdoor spaces that form an angle, following the natural amphitheatre contours of the site.

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Pereira Miguel Arquitectos
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Cite: "Melides MG House / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos" [Casa Melides MG / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos] 28 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185847/melides-mg-house-pereira-miguel-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© José Campos

Melides MG 住宅 / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos

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