Jeronimo Faria Lima Building / Perkins&Will São Paulo

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Jardim Europa, Brazil
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Architects: Perkins&Will São Paulo
- Area: 20500 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Manuel Sá
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Manufacturers: Guardian Glass, RODECA GMBH, Bikelink, Bimetal, Firgal, Hubsch, Pertech do Brasil, Portobello Shop, Trespa Pura, lumini | iluminação
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Lead Architect: Douglas Tolaine
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Offices
- Coordination: Lara Kaiser, Fernando Vidal, Adriana Barbosa, Cassia Moral, Fernando Afonso, Fatima Oliveira
- Project Team: Cesar Ramos, Gabriela Viotti, Guilherme Costa, Nívea Abrantes, Stephanie Luna, Isabella Gasparini, Tarini Borsois, Daniel Falcão, Daniel Cruz
- Construction: Lucio Engenharia
- Landscape Desgin: Rodrigo Oliveira
- Lighting Design: Foco Luz e Desenho
- Engineering: UIWD
- City: Jardim Europa
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. At one of São Paulo’s most emblematic corners—where the intensity of Brigadeiro Faria Lima Avenue meets the walkable scale of Jeronimo da Veiga Street—Jeronimo Faria Lima does not seek to assert itself through height, form, or presence in the skyline alone. The project is guided by a deeper ambition: to make the encounter between architecture and the city a fundamental part of the experience.