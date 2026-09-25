Jeronimo Faria Lima Building / Perkins&Will São Paulo

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Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Offices

Coordination: Lara Kaiser, Fernando Vidal, Adriana Barbosa, Cassia Moral, Fernando Afonso, Fatima Oliveira

Project Team: Cesar Ramos, Gabriela Viotti, Guilherme Costa, Nívea Abrantes, Stephanie Luna, Isabella Gasparini, Tarini Borsois, Daniel Falcão, Daniel Cruz

Construction: Lucio Engenharia

Landscape Desgin: Rodrigo Oliveira

Lighting Design: Foco Luz e Desenho

Engineering: UIWD

City: Jardim Europa

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. At one of São Paulo’s most emblematic corners—where the intensity of Brigadeiro Faria Lima Avenue meets the walkable scale of Jeronimo da Veiga Street—Jeronimo Faria Lima does not seek to assert itself through height, form, or presence in the skyline alone. The project is guided by a deeper ambition: to make the encounter between architecture and the city a fundamental part of the experience.