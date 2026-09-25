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Jeronimo Faria Lima Building / Perkins&Will São Paulo

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Jeronimo Faria Lima Building / Perkins&Will São Paulo - Exterior Photography, Facade, CityscapeJeronimo Faria Lima Building / Perkins&Will São Paulo - Exterior Photography, GlassJeronimo Faria Lima Building / Perkins&Will São Paulo - Exterior Photography, GlassJeronimo Faria Lima Building / Perkins&Will São Paulo - Exterior Photography, GlassJeronimo Faria Lima Building / Perkins&Will São Paulo - More Images+ 22

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Mixed Use Architecture, Offices
Jardim Europa, Brazil
  • Architects: Perkins&Will São Paulo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  20500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Guardian Glass, RODECA GMBH, Bikelink, Bimetal, Firgal, Hubsch, Pertech do Brasil, Portobello Shop, Trespa Pura, lumini | iluminação
  • Lead Architect: Douglas Tolaine
  • Coordination: Lara Kaiser, Fernando Vidal, Adriana Barbosa, Cassia Moral, Fernando Afonso, Fatima Oliveira
  • Project Team: Cesar Ramos, Gabriela Viotti, Guilherme Costa, Nívea Abrantes, Stephanie Luna, Isabella Gasparini, Tarini Borsois, Daniel Falcão, Daniel Cruz
  • Construction: Lucio Engenharia
  • Landscape Desgin: Rodrigo Oliveira
  • Lighting Design: Foco Luz e Desenho
  • Engineering: UIWD
  • City: Jardim Europa
  • Country: Brazil
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Jeronimo Faria Lima Building / Perkins&Will São Paulo - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. At one of São Paulo’s most emblematic corners—where the intensity of Brigadeiro Faria Lima Avenue meets the walkable scale of Jeronimo da Veiga Street—Jeronimo Faria Lima does not seek to assert itself through height, form, or presence in the skyline alone. The project is guided by a deeper ambition: to make the encounter between architecture and the city a fundamental part of the experience.

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Cite: "Jeronimo Faria Lima Building / Perkins&Will São Paulo" [Edifício Jeronimo Faria Lima / Perkins&Will São Paulo] 25 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185833/jeronimo-faria-lima-building-perkins-and-will-sao-paulo> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Manuel Sá

Jeronimo Faria Lima 大楼 / Perkins&Will 圣保罗

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