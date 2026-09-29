The House of Continum / Squelette Design

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Category: Houses

Lead Team: Ar.Saumil Patel, Ar. Prashant Trivedi

Design Team: Ar. Jay Suthar, Ar. Jinal Harsora, Id. Dhvani Kanuga

Technical Team: Jay Sompura

Landscape Architecture: ALA Landscape

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: SETU INFRASTRUCTURE

Engineering & Consulting > Services: SETU INFRASTRUCTURE

City: Chekhla

Country: India

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An Autopoietic Intervention in Minimal Brutalism – The House of Continuum reimagines the spatial syntax of co-living with nature, transcending the traditional paradigm of a residential retreat. Grounded in the principles of critical regionalism and biophilic design, the architecture refuses to impose itself upon the landscape. Instead, it operates as a permeable pavilion, seamlessly assimilating into the genius loci (spirit of the place). Designed originally as a sanctuary for wellness, the built environment establishes an empathetic dialogue with the surrounding ecology.