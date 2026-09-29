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The House of Continum / Squelette Design

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Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Chekhla, India
  • Architects: Squelette Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ira, PHX India
  • Lead Architects: Ar. Saumil Patel , Ar. Prashant Trivedi
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Ar.Saumil Patel, Ar. Prashant Trivedi
  • Design Team: Ar. Jay Suthar, Ar. Jinal Harsora, Id. Dhvani Kanuga
  • Technical Team: Jay Sompura
  • Landscape Architecture: ALA Landscape
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: SETU INFRASTRUCTURE
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: SETU INFRASTRUCTURE
  • City: Chekhla
  • Country: India
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The House of Continum / Squelette Design - Exterior Photography
© Ira, PHX India

An Autopoietic Intervention in Minimal Brutalism – The House of Continuum reimagines the spatial syntax of co-living with nature, transcending the traditional paradigm of a residential retreat. Grounded in the principles of critical regionalism and biophilic design, the architecture refuses to impose itself upon the landscape. Instead, it operates as a permeable pavilion, seamlessly assimilating into the genius loci (spirit of the place). Designed originally as a sanctuary for wellness, the built environment establishes an empathetic dialogue with the surrounding ecology.

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Cite: "The House of Continum / Squelette Design" 29 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185817/the-house-of-continum-squelette-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ira, PHX India

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