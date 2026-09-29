Aranya Youyi Bay Community Regeneration / genarchitects

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Public Space, Retail • Qinhuangdao, China Architects: genarchitects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1046 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Shengliang Su

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Houxiang , OIKOS , Rilang

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Public Space, Retail

Principal Architects: Fan Beilei, Xue Zhe, Kong Rui

Project Architect: Li Tianyi

Project Team: Song Chongfang, Xu Zhanglei, Lin Jingran, Zuo Jiali, Tao Zhenduo, Zhang Shiyao, Zhang Aodian, Jia Yunpeng

Structural Consultant: AND Office

Structural Consultant Team: Zhang Zhun, Zhang Chongchong

Project Strategy: VVYY Practice

Lighting Consultant: TS Tangsi Lighting

Landscape Development: Aecom

Local Design Institute: Dalian Architectural Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.

Main Contractor (Gc): Qinhuangdao Beidaihe New Area Yongyi Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.

Facade Contractor: Jiangsu Helv Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.

City: Qinhuangdao

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Growing Through Use. Youyi Bay is a micro-community in Aranya, Qinhuangdao, comprising a hotel, apartments, and commercial spaces. The original design organized its public spaces around a group of plazas: the hotel and apartments enclosed their own courtyards, while the buildings created plazas of different sizes and atmospheres. Moving through them, people experienced a gradual shift from lively to quiet, and from public to private.