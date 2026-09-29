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Aranya Youyi Bay Community Regeneration / genarchitects

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Aranya Youyi Bay Community Regeneration / genarchitects - Image 2 of 37Aranya Youyi Bay Community Regeneration / genarchitects - Exterior Photography, Concrete, CourtyardAranya Youyi Bay Community Regeneration / genarchitects - Exterior Photography, ConcreteAranya Youyi Bay Community Regeneration / genarchitects - Interior Photography, Concrete, CourtyardAranya Youyi Bay Community Regeneration / genarchitects - More Images+ 32

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Public Space, Retail
Qinhuangdao, China
  • Architects: genarchitects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1046
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shengliang Su
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Houxiang, OIKOS, Rilang
  • Category: Public Space, Retail
  • Principal Architects: Fan Beilei, Xue Zhe, Kong Rui
  • Project Architect: Li Tianyi
  • Project Team: Song Chongfang, Xu Zhanglei, Lin Jingran, Zuo Jiali, Tao Zhenduo, Zhang Shiyao, Zhang Aodian, Jia Yunpeng
  • Structural Consultant: AND Office
  • Structural Consultant Team: Zhang Zhun, Zhang Chongchong
  • Project Strategy: VVYY Practice
  • Lighting Consultant: TS Tangsi Lighting
  • Landscape Development: Aecom
  • Local Design Institute: Dalian Architectural Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.
  • Main Contractor (Gc): Qinhuangdao Beidaihe New Area Yongyi Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Facade Contractor: Jiangsu Helv Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • City: Qinhuangdao
  • Country: China
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Aranya Youyi Bay Community Regeneration / genarchitects - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Courtyard
Courtesy of genarchitects

Text description provided by the architects. Growing Through Use. Youyi Bay is a micro-community in Aranya, Qinhuangdao, comprising a hotel, apartments, and commercial spaces. The original design organized its public spaces around a group of plazas: the hotel and apartments enclosed their own courtyards, while the buildings created plazas of different sizes and atmospheres. Moving through them, people experienced a gradual shift from lively to quiet, and from public to private.

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Cite: "Aranya Youyi Bay Community Regeneration / genarchitects" 29 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185755/aranya-youyi-bay-community-regeneration-genarchitects> ISSN 0719-8884

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