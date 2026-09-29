Aranya Youyi Bay Community Regeneration / genarchitects

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Qinhuangdao, China
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Architects: genarchitects
- Area: 1046 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Shengliang Su
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Manufacturers: Houxiang, OIKOS, Rilang
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- Category: Public Space, Retail
- Principal Architects: Fan Beilei, Xue Zhe, Kong Rui
- Project Architect: Li Tianyi
- Project Team: Song Chongfang, Xu Zhanglei, Lin Jingran, Zuo Jiali, Tao Zhenduo, Zhang Shiyao, Zhang Aodian, Jia Yunpeng
- Structural Consultant: AND Office
- Structural Consultant Team: Zhang Zhun, Zhang Chongchong
- Project Strategy: VVYY Practice
- Lighting Consultant: TS Tangsi Lighting
- Landscape Development: Aecom
- Local Design Institute: Dalian Architectural Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.
- Main Contractor (Gc): Qinhuangdao Beidaihe New Area Yongyi Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.
- Facade Contractor: Jiangsu Helv Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.
- City: Qinhuangdao
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Growing Through Use. Youyi Bay is a micro-community in Aranya, Qinhuangdao, comprising a hotel, apartments, and commercial spaces. The original design organized its public spaces around a group of plazas: the hotel and apartments enclosed their own courtyards, while the buildings created plazas of different sizes and atmospheres. Moving through them, people experienced a gradual shift from lively to quiet, and from public to private.