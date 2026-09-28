Community Center Gamlitz / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects

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Gamlitz, Austria
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Architects: Gangoly & Kristiner Architects
- Area: 750 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Emilian Hinteregger
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Lead Architects: Irene Kristiner, Dominik Troppan, Alexander Freydl
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Community, Cultural Center
- Collaboration Team: Sara Hansemann-Vidačak
- Structural Engineer: Pilz & Partner Ziviltechniker GmbH
- Construction: Scope Baumanagement ZT GmbH
- Acoustics: Höfer Akustik GmbH
- Building Engineering: Haustechnik Planungsgesellschaft mbH Ingenieurbüro SGM GmbH & Co KG
- City: Gamlitz
- Country: Austria
Text description provided by the architects. There is no better symbol of community than a large roof that brings us all together.