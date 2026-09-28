  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Austria
  5. Community Center Gamlitz / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects

Community Center Gamlitz / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects

Save

Community Center Gamlitz / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects - Image 2 of 20Community Center Gamlitz / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects - Image 3 of 20Community Center Gamlitz / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Lighting, BeamCommunity Center Gamlitz / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects - Interior PhotographyCommunity Center Gamlitz / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects - More Images+ 15

Curated by Nina Vuga

Cultural Architecture, Community, Cultural Center
Gamlitz, Austria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Community Center Gamlitz / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects - Image 2 of 20
© Emilian Hinteregger

Text description provided by the architects. There is no better symbol of community than a large roof that brings us all together.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Gangoly & Kristiner Architects
Office

Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityCultural CenterAustria

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityCultural CenterAustria
Cite: "Community Center Gamlitz / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects" 28 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185754/community-center-gamlitz-gangoly-and-kristiner-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Emilian Hinteregger

Gamlitz 社区中心 / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags