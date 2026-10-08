House on the Hill / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects

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Langegg, Austria
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Architects: Gangoly & Kristiner Architects
- Area: 140 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Emilian Hinteregger
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Lead Architects: Irene Kristiner, Dominik Troppan, Alexander Freydl
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- Category: Houses, Renovation, House Interiors
- Lead Team: Hans Gangoly
- Technical Team: Irene Nikolaus
- Design Team: Magdalena Zoller
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Möbelbau Breitenthaler GmbH
- City: Langegg
- Country: Austria
Text description provided by the architects. We have already fitted out a flat in Vienna for the clients. Sophisticated, urban, colorful. From the city to the countryside—a different atmosphere. An old winegrower's house is being converted to serve as a holiday retreat. A relaxed atmosphere, plenty of guests.