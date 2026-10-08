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House on the Hill / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects

House on the Hill / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects - Exterior PhotographyHouse on the Hill / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects - Exterior PhotographyHouse on the Hill / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects - Image 4 of 26House on the Hill / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects - Image 5 of 26House on the Hill / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects - More Images+ 21

Curated by Nina Vuga

Houses, Renovation, House Interiors
Langegg, Austria
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House on the Hill / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects - Exterior Photography
© Emilian Hinteregger

Text description provided by the architects. We have already fitted out a flat in Vienna for the clients. Sophisticated, urban, colorful. From the city to the countryside—a different atmosphere. An old winegrower's house is being converted to serve as a holiday retreat. A relaxed atmosphere, plenty of guests.

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Gangoly & Kristiner Architects
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsAustria

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WoodFabricBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsAustria
Cite: "House on the Hill / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects" 08 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185752/house-on-the-hill-gangoly-and-kristiner-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Emilian Hinteregger

House on the Hill / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects

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