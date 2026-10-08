House on the Hill / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects

© Emilian Hinteregger

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Text description provided by the architects. We have already fitted out a flat in Vienna for the clients. Sophisticated, urban, colorful. From the city to the countryside—a different atmosphere. An old winegrower's house is being converted to serve as a holiday retreat. A relaxed atmosphere, plenty of guests.