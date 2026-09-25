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Residência em Campos do Jordão / Gil Mello Arquitetura

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Residência em Campos do Jordão / Gil Mello Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, BalconyResidência em Campos do Jordão / Gil Mello Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, BalconyResidência em Campos do Jordão / Gil Mello Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, BalconyResidência em Campos do Jordão / Gil Mello Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, GardenResidência em Campos do Jordão / Gil Mello Arquitetura - More Images+ 31

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Gil Mello Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  PORTOBELLO SHOP - REVESTIMENTOS, REKA - ILUMINAÇÃO, SR ODAIR - MARCENARIA
  • Lead Architect: Gil Mello
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Residência em Campos do Jordão / Gil Mello Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The presented project is the result of a complete renovation, based on the premise of reusing the existing perimeter walls, foundations and slabs. This design strategy aimed to optimize resources and execution time, made possible by a feasibility study that confirmed the capacity of the existing structure to accommodate the new program of needs.

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Cite: "Residência em Campos do Jordão / Gil Mello Arquitetura" 25 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185725/residencia-em-campos-do-jordao-gil-mello-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Manuel Sá

Campos do Jordão 住宅 / Gil Mello Arquitetura

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