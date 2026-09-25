Residência em Campos do Jordão / Gil Mello Arquitetura

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Architects: Gil Mello Arquitetura
- Area: 300 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Manuel Sá
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Manufacturers: PORTOBELLO SHOP - REVESTIMENTOS, REKA - ILUMINAÇÃO, SR ODAIR - MARCENARIA
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Lead Architect: Gil Mello
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Rafael Rodrigues, Thais Frank
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The presented project is the result of a complete renovation, based on the premise of reusing the existing perimeter walls, foundations and slabs. This design strategy aimed to optimize resources and execution time, made possible by a feasibility study that confirmed the capacity of the existing structure to accommodate the new program of needs.