Residência em Campos do Jordão / Gil Mello Arquitetura

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Brazil Architects: Gil Mello Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 300 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Manuel Sá

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: PORTOBELLO SHOP - REVESTIMENTOS , REKA - ILUMINAÇÃO , SR ODAIR - MARCENARIA

Lead Architect: Gil Mello

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Text description provided by the architects. The presented project is the result of a complete renovation, based on the premise of reusing the existing perimeter walls, foundations and slabs. This design strategy aimed to optimize resources and execution time, made possible by a feasibility study that confirmed the capacity of the existing structure to accommodate the new program of needs.