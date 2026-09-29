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Next Practices Live in Mexico

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ArchDaily invites you to the launch of the 6th edition of its Next Practices Awards. Taking place during Design Week Mexico, the event will explore how emerging practices are expanding architecture's capacity to act and produce change: from the tools and knowledge they work with to the social, environmental, cultural, and material realities they engage with.

Hosted at the iconic Design House in Mexico City, and in conjunction with Design Week Mexico and Cesantoni, the launch will feature a live conversation between three winners of the 2026 edition and two previous winners from Mexico, and will be moderated by ArchDaily.

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This event was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit an event, please use our "Submit a Event" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Next Practices Live in Mexico" 29 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185724/next-practices-live-in-mexico> ISSN 0719-8884

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