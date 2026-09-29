Next Practices Live in Mexico

ArchDaily invites you to the launch of the 6th edition of its Next Practices Awards. Taking place during Design Week Mexico, the event will explore how emerging practices are expanding architecture's capacity to act and produce change: from the tools and knowledge they work with to the social, environmental, cultural, and material realities they engage with.

Hosted at the iconic Design House in Mexico City, and in conjunction with Design Week Mexico and Cesantoni, the launch will feature a live conversation between three winners of the 2026 edition and two previous winners from Mexico, and will be moderated by ArchDaily.