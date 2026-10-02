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Stará Hasička Cultural and Community Center / schwerpunkt.

Stará Hasička Cultural and Community Center / schwerpunkt. - Exterior PhotographyStará Hasička Cultural and Community Center / schwerpunkt. - Image 3 of 58Stará Hasička Cultural and Community Center / schwerpunkt. - Image 4 of 58Stará Hasička Cultural and Community Center / schwerpunkt. - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamStará Hasička Cultural and Community Center / schwerpunkt. - More Images+ 53

Curated by Nina Vuga

Public Space, Community Center, Cultural Center
Brno-Komín, Czechia
  • Author: Filip Hermann, Štěpánka Úlehlová, Janosch Welzien
  • Client: Statutory City of Brno and the Brno–Komín Municipal District
  • Structural Engineering: Václav Losík
  • Plumbing And Heating Design: Martin Kratěna
  • Hvac Design: Michal Kysilka
  • Electrical Engineering: Tomáš Novotný
  • Fire Safety Engineering: Jan Vodehnal
  • Traffic Engineering: Lukáš Konečný
  • Water Management: Karel Kříž
  • Geothermal Boreholes: Pavel Cihelka
  • Mining Engineer And Hydrogeologist: Michal Havlík
  • Landscape Architecture: Anna Tomšejová
  • Arborist: David Hora
  • Public Lighting Design: Jaroslav Zuna
  • Built Up Area: 325 m²
  • Usable Floor Area: 522 m²
  • Plot Size Including Public Spaces: 1902 m²
  • Cost: [excl. VAT] 2,2M €
  • General Contractor : MANAG
  • Joinery: Invista Craft
  • Timber Roof: STAK-D
  • Aluminium Windows: REMA
  • Plaster: Qualibau
  • Lighting Supplier: ETNA
  • City: Brno-Komín
  • Country: Czechia
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Stará Hasička Cultural and Community Center / schwerpunkt. - Image 6 of 58
© Matej Hakár

Text description provided by the architects. The Stará Hasička Cultural and Community Center originated from an architectural competition launched in 2019. The brief called for the transformation of a former fire station located in the historic center of the village into a cultural and community hub for local residents. The competition scope also included the redesign of the adjacent public square, which has long served as a venue for community and cultural events such as festivals, Christmas celebrations, concerts, and other public gatherings.

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Cite: "Stará Hasička Cultural and Community Center / schwerpunkt." 02 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185702/stara-hasicka-cultural-and-community-center-schwerpunkt> ISSN 0719-8884

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