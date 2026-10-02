Stará Hasička Cultural and Community Center / schwerpunkt.

© Matej Hakár

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Category: Public Space, Community Center, Cultural Center

Author: Filip Hermann, Štěpánka Úlehlová, Janosch Welzien

Client: Statutory City of Brno and the Brno–Komín Municipal District

Structural Engineering: Václav Losík

Plumbing And Heating Design: Martin Kratěna

Hvac Design: Michal Kysilka

Electrical Engineering: Tomáš Novotný

Fire Safety Engineering: Jan Vodehnal

Traffic Engineering: Lukáš Konečný

Water Management: Karel Kříž

Geothermal Boreholes: Pavel Cihelka

Mining Engineer And Hydrogeologist: Michal Havlík

Landscape Architecture: Anna Tomšejová

Arborist: David Hora

Public Lighting Design: Jaroslav Zuna

Built Up Area: 325 m²

Usable Floor Area: 522 m²

Plot Size Including Public Spaces: 1902 m²

Cost: [excl. VAT] 2,2M €

General Contractor : MANAG

Joinery: Invista Craft

Timber Roof: STAK-D

Aluminium Windows: REMA

Plaster: Qualibau

Lighting Supplier: ETNA

City: Brno-Komín

Country: Czechia

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Text description provided by the architects. The Stará Hasička Cultural and Community Center originated from an architectural competition launched in 2019. The brief called for the transformation of a former fire station located in the historic center of the village into a cultural and community hub for local residents. The competition scope also included the redesign of the adjacent public square, which has long served as a venue for community and cultural events such as festivals, Christmas celebrations, concerts, and other public gatherings.