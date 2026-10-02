Stará Hasička Cultural and Community Center / schwerpunkt.

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Brno-Komín, Czechia
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Architects: schwerpunkt.
- Area: 673 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Matej Hakár
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More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Public Space, Community Center, Cultural Center
- Author: Filip Hermann, Štěpánka Úlehlová, Janosch Welzien
- Client: Statutory City of Brno and the Brno–Komín Municipal District
- Structural Engineering: Václav Losík
- Plumbing And Heating Design: Martin Kratěna
- Hvac Design: Michal Kysilka
- Electrical Engineering: Tomáš Novotný
- Fire Safety Engineering: Jan Vodehnal
- Traffic Engineering: Lukáš Konečný
- Water Management: Karel Kříž
- Geothermal Boreholes: Pavel Cihelka
- Mining Engineer And Hydrogeologist: Michal Havlík
- Landscape Architecture: Anna Tomšejová
- Arborist: David Hora
- Public Lighting Design: Jaroslav Zuna
- Built Up Area: 325 m²
- Usable Floor Area: 522 m²
- Plot Size Including Public Spaces: 1902 m²
- Cost: [excl. VAT] 2,2M €
- General Contractor : MANAG
- Joinery: Invista Craft
- Timber Roof: STAK-D
- Aluminium Windows: REMA
- Plaster: Qualibau
- Lighting Supplier: ETNA
- City: Brno-Komín
- Country: Czechia
Text description provided by the architects. The Stará Hasička Cultural and Community Center originated from an architectural competition launched in 2019. The brief called for the transformation of a former fire station located in the historic center of the village into a cultural and community hub for local residents. The competition scope also included the redesign of the adjacent public square, which has long served as a venue for community and cultural events such as festivals, Christmas celebrations, concerts, and other public gatherings.