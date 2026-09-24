Fire Severely Damages Jean Nouvel’s La Querola in Andorra

A fire has severely damaged La Querola d'Ordino, a residential development in Ordino, Andorra, designed by Jean Nouvel in collaboration with Ribas & Ribas Arquitectes and Jordi Sala. The fire began during the early hours of September 22 and spread across the seven-building complex before being brought under control on September 23. Firefighters from Andorra and neighboring France were involved in the response, with authorities reporting no injuries. The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

The development had been completed but had not yet been occupied. The fire affected approximately 10,000 square meters of residential space and 12,000 square meters of parking, according to the Andorran government. Firefighting operations continued into September 23 as crews worked to fully extinguish the fire and assess the affected areas. The extent of the damage to the individual buildings is still being evaluated.

Set within the mountainous landscape of Ordino, La Querola was conceived as a low-density residential ensemble rather than a conventional apartment block. Seven separate buildings were distributed across the steep site, allowing the architecture to follow the terrain while creating different relationships with the surrounding valley. The development had been several years in the making, with the project evolving over a period of almost two decades. Although construction had been completed and the residences were being offered for sale, the complex had not yet begun its residential life.

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La Querola formed part of a broader architectural approach by Nouvel that sought to establish a strong dialogue between buildings and their immediate surroundings. At Ordino, this relationship was expressed through the project's dispersed composition and its emphasis on framed views, terraces, and connections between interior and exterior spaces. The buildings were designed to appear as individual elements within the mountainous setting rather than as a singular architectural object.

The fire therefore comes at a particularly significant moment for the project, following its completion but before the buildings were occupied. Authorities have yet to establish the origin of the fire. A detailed evaluation of the buildings and site will be required before the future of La Querola can be determined. For now, the project remains closed as investigations and damage assessments continue.