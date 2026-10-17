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Prague Fire Rescue Service / Architektura

Prague Fire Rescue Service / Architektura - Exterior Photography, FacadePrague Fire Rescue Service / Architektura - Interior PhotographyPrague Fire Rescue Service / Architektura - Image 9 of 40Prague Fire Rescue Service / Architektura - Interior PhotographyPrague Fire Rescue Service / Architektura - More Images+ 35

Curated by Nina Vuga

Fire Station
Praha 7, Czechia
  • Architects: Architektura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  517
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Filip Šlapal
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AbleTrade, B&V GIPS EU, B.V.A, BELLE Bohemia, BR-INVEST, Barevný Svět Liberec, Boušek, DASIP, DELTA SIGN, ENERGOMONT, Euflooria, Eurocolor, FERI, Gramon Print, ISOTRA PRO, KAREJA, MSV Liberec, Maron CZ, Menard Zakládání Staveb, PODANÝ, +4
  • Lead Architects: David Kraus, Miroslav Styk
  • Category: Fire Station
  • Project Documentation: Projecticon
  • Client: Prague Fire Rescue Service
  • General Contractor : OHLA ŽS
  • Aluminium Façade: ALUCOMPOSITE PANELS
  • City: Praha 7
  • Country: Czechia
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Prague Fire Rescue Service / Architektura - Exterior Photography
© Filip Šlapal

Text description provided by the architects. The Prague Fire Rescue Service headquarters complex in Holešovice is conceived as civic infrastructure anchored by a strong urban presence at a highly exposed intersection. The project develops a long-term strategy for the Fire Rescue Service to consolidate its operational and administrative functions within a coherent campus, combining clarity of organisation with a distinctly public architectural expression.

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Cite: "Prague Fire Rescue Service / Architektura" 17 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185671/prague-fire-rescue-service-architektura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Filip Šlapal

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