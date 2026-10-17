Prague Fire Rescue Service / Architektura

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Praha 7, Czechia
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Architects: Architektura
- Area: 517 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Filip Šlapal
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Manufacturers: AbleTrade, B&V GIPS EU, B.V.A, BELLE Bohemia, BR-INVEST, Barevný Svět Liberec, Boušek, DASIP, DELTA SIGN, ENERGOMONT, Euflooria, Eurocolor, FERI, Gramon Print, ISOTRA PRO, KAREJA, MSV Liberec, Maron CZ, Menard Zakládání Staveb, PODANÝ, +4
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Lead Architects: David Kraus, Miroslav Styk
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Fire Station
- Project Documentation: Projecticon
- Client: Prague Fire Rescue Service
- General Contractor : OHLA ŽS
- Aluminium Façade: ALUCOMPOSITE PANELS
- City: Praha 7
- Country: Czechia
Text description provided by the architects. The Prague Fire Rescue Service headquarters complex in Holešovice is conceived as civic infrastructure anchored by a strong urban presence at a highly exposed intersection. The project develops a long-term strategy for the Fire Rescue Service to consolidate its operational and administrative functions within a coherent campus, combining clarity of organisation with a distinctly public architectural expression.