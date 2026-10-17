Prague Fire Rescue Service / Architektura

© Filip Šlapal

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Fire Station • Praha 7, Czechia Architects: Architektura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 517 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Filip Šlapal

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AbleTrade , B&V GIPS EU , B.V.A , BELLE Bohemia , BR-INVEST , Barevný Svět Liberec , Boušek , DASIP , DELTA SIGN , ENERGOMONT , Euflooria , Eurocolor , FERI , Gramon Print , ISOTRA PRO , KAREJA , MSV Liberec , Maron CZ , Menard Zakládání Staveb , PODANÝ , +4 PORR , ProInterier , SIS Systémy , TESIM -4 Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: David Kraus, Miroslav Styk

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Fire Station

Project Documentation: Projecticon

Client: Prague Fire Rescue Service

General Contractor : OHLA ŽS

Aluminium Façade: ALUCOMPOSITE PANELS

City: Praha 7

Country: Czechia

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Text description provided by the architects. The Prague Fire Rescue Service headquarters complex in Holešovice is conceived as civic infrastructure anchored by a strong urban presence at a highly exposed intersection. The project develops a long-term strategy for the Fire Rescue Service to consolidate its operational and administrative functions within a coherent campus, combining clarity of organisation with a distinctly public architectural expression.