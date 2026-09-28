LifeScience incubator, Villejuif / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten

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Category: Laboratory, Office Buildings

Project Team: Anne Speicher, Mathias Bernhardt, Pierre Floch, David Porcher, Elodie Bessoule (Baumschlager Eberle Architectes) Anaïs Estrade, Marc-Antoine Servella, Flavio Partenope (Studio SAME Architectes)

Client: Kadans Science Partner, BNP Paribas AM Alts

Construction Cost: 80M€ excl. VAT

Development Managers: Demathieu Bard Immobilier, COFFIM

Associate Architect: Studio SAME Architectes

Façade: Arcora

Inspections: QUALICONSULT

Health And Safety Coordination: QUALICONSULT

Construction Management: CICAD

Main Contractor: Eiffage

City: Villejuif

Country: France

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Text description provided by the architects. Nestled atop a hill and adjacent to the Hautes Bruyères park, the Gustave Roussy Institute now has a new scientific hub dedicated to cancer research, designed by Baumschlager Eberle Architectes in collaboration with Studio SAME Architectes, the associate architect.