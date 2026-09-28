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LifeScience incubator, Villejuif / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten

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LifeScience incubator, Villejuif / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Exterior PhotographyLifeScience incubator, Villejuif / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Image 3 of 32LifeScience incubator, Villejuif / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Exterior PhotographyLifeScience incubator, Villejuif / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Exterior Photography, ConcreteLifeScience incubator, Villejuif / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - More Images+ 27

Curated by Nina Vuga

Laboratory, Office Buildings
Villejuif, France
  • Project Team: Anne Speicher, Mathias Bernhardt, Pierre Floch, David Porcher, Elodie Bessoule (Baumschlager Eberle Architectes) Anaïs Estrade, Marc-Antoine Servella, Flavio Partenope (Studio SAME Architectes)
  • Client: Kadans Science Partner, BNP Paribas AM Alts
  • Construction Cost: 80M€ excl. VAT
  • Development Managers: Demathieu Bard Immobilier, COFFIM
  • Associate Architect: Studio SAME Architectes
  • Façade: Arcora
  • Inspections: QUALICONSULT
  • Health And Safety Coordination: QUALICONSULT
  • Construction Management: CICAD
  • Main Contractor: Eiffage
  • City: Villejuif
  • Country: France
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LifeScience incubator, Villejuif / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Cyrille Weiner

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled atop a hill and adjacent to the Hautes Bruyères park, the Gustave Roussy Institute now has a new scientific hub dedicated to cancer research, designed by Baumschlager Eberle Architectes in collaboration with Studio SAME Architectes, the associate architect.

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Cite: "LifeScience incubator, Villejuif / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten" 28 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185665/lifescience-incubator-villejuif-baumschlager-eberle-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Cyrille Weiner

Villejuif 生命科学孵化器 / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten

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