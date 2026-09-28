LifeScience incubator, Villejuif / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten

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Villejuif, France
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Architects: Baumschlager Eberle Architekten
- Area: 24900 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Cyrille Weiner
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landscape: TechniCité, USUS
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More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Laboratory, Office Buildings
- Project Team: Anne Speicher, Mathias Bernhardt, Pierre Floch, David Porcher, Elodie Bessoule (Baumschlager Eberle Architectes) Anaïs Estrade, Marc-Antoine Servella, Flavio Partenope (Studio SAME Architectes)
- Client: Kadans Science Partner, BNP Paribas AM Alts
- Construction Cost: 80M€ excl. VAT
- Development Managers: Demathieu Bard Immobilier, COFFIM
- Associate Architect: Studio SAME Architectes
- Façade: Arcora
- Inspections: QUALICONSULT
- Health And Safety Coordination: QUALICONSULT
- Construction Management: CICAD
- Main Contractor: Eiffage
- City: Villejuif
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled atop a hill and adjacent to the Hautes Bruyères park, the Gustave Roussy Institute now has a new scientific hub dedicated to cancer research, designed by Baumschlager Eberle Architectes in collaboration with Studio SAME Architectes, the associate architect.