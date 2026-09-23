Mogno House / RB Arquitetura

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Text description provided by the architects. In Salvador, architect Roberta Barral, head of the firm RB Arquitetura, designed her own residence: Casa Mogno (Mahogany House), a 510 m² (5,490 sq ft) building completed in December 2024 after two years of design and 18 months of construction.