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Mogno House / RB Arquitetura

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Mogno House / RB Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairMogno House / RB Arquitetura - Image 3 of 26Mogno House / RB Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Concrete, ChairMogno House / RB Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Beam, ColumnMogno House / RB Arquitetura - More Images+ 21

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Ribeirão Preto, Brazil
  • Architects: RB Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  510
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Oka Fotografia
  • Lead Architect: Roberta Barral
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© Oka Fotografia

Text description provided by the architects. In Salvador, architect Roberta Barral, head of the firm RB Arquitetura, designed her own residence: Casa Mogno (Mahogany House), a 510 m² (5,490 sq ft) building completed in December 2024 after two years of design and 18 months of construction.

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Cite: "Mogno House / RB Arquitetura" [Casa Mogno / RB Arquitetura] 23 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185662/mogno-house-rb-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Oka Fotografia

Casa Mogno / RB Arquitetura

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