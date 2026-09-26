Pabellón El Eco 2020: Cronoboros / TANAT

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Text description provided by the architects. Through the Manifesto of Emotional Architecture (published in 1953), Mathias Goeritz expressed a new form of architecture that goes beyond a logical and rational understanding of space, opening up the possibility of creating buildings capable of evoking deep sensations. As an exemplar of this architecture, Goeritz conceived the El Eco museum as an experiment liberated from classical standards and criteria such as symmetry, structural coherence, and even the way space is inhabited through a specific and unique function for each area. In doing so, reintroducing emotion to architecture revives the possibility of conceiving it as part of a complex system of arts: sculpture, painting, dance, music, poetry, and architecture integrated into a single unity.