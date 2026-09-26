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Pabellón El Eco 2020: Cronoboros / TANAT

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Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Museums & Exhibit
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Architects: TANAT
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  530
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sergio Beltrán, Sergio López
  • Lead Architect: Diego Rivero Borrell
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© Sergio López

Text description provided by the architects. Through the Manifesto of Emotional Architecture (published in 1953), Mathias Goeritz expressed a new form of architecture that goes beyond a logical and rational understanding of space, opening up the possibility of creating buildings capable of evoking deep sensations. As an exemplar of this architecture, Goeritz conceived the El Eco museum as an experiment liberated from classical standards and criteria such as symmetry, structural coherence, and even the way space is inhabited through a specific and unique function for each area. In doing so, reintroducing emotion to architecture revives the possibility of conceiving it as part of a complex system of arts: sculpture, painting, dance, music, poetry, and architecture integrated into a single unity.

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Cite: "Pabellón El Eco 2020: Cronoboros / TANAT" [Pabellón El Eco 2020: Cronoboros / TANAT] 26 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185654/pabellon-el-eco-2020-cronoboros-tanat> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Sergio Beltrán

2020年埃科馆临时展亭：Cronoboros / TANAT

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