What the Stones Whisper / Collectif MAGMA

© Juliette Lefrançois

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Category: Installations & Structures, Landscape Architecture

Technical Team: Juliette Lefrançois, Luc Lefrançois, Aliénor Drapier, César Delebarre-Debay, Thierry Mayoud

City: Lunano

Country: Italy

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Lunano, within the rural landscape of the Marche region, the tower stands alongside a path regularly used by local residents, near a picnic table overlooking the town. The path connects, among other places, the Monte Illuminati Convent and the Torre Lunano, two centuries-old stone structures that punctuate the surrounding hilltops and stand as quiet markers of an ordinary heritage deeply rooted in the landscape.