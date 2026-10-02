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What the Stones Whisper / Collectif MAGMA

What the Stones Whisper / Collectif MAGMA - Exterior PhotographyWhat the Stones Whisper / Collectif MAGMA - Image 3 of 26What the Stones Whisper / Collectif MAGMA - Exterior PhotographyWhat the Stones Whisper / Collectif MAGMA - Exterior PhotographyWhat the Stones Whisper / Collectif MAGMA - More Images+ 21

Curated by Nina Vuga

Installations & Structures, Landscape Architecture
Lunano, Italy
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What the Stones Whisper / Collectif MAGMA - Image 3 of 26
© Collectif MAGMA

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Lunano, within the rural landscape of the Marche region, the tower stands alongside a path regularly used by local residents, near a picnic table overlooking the town. The path connects, among other places, the Monte Illuminati Convent and the Torre Lunano, two centuries-old stone structures that punctuate the surrounding hilltops and stand as quiet markers of an ordinary heritage deeply rooted in the landscape.

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Collectif MAGMA
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Wood

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureItaly

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureItaly
Cite: "What the Stones Whisper / Collectif MAGMA" 02 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185637/what-the-stones-whisper-collectif-magma> ISSN 0719-8884

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