What the Stones Whisper / Collectif MAGMA

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Architects: Collectif MAGMA
- Area: 10 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Juliette Lefrançois, Collectif MAGMA, Aliénor Drapier
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Lead Architects: Joris Mayoud, Charles Morant
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- Category: Installations & Structures, Landscape Architecture
- Technical Team: Juliette Lefrançois, Luc Lefrançois, Aliénor Drapier, César Delebarre-Debay, Thierry Mayoud
- City: Lunano
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Lunano, within the rural landscape of the Marche region, the tower stands alongside a path regularly used by local residents, near a picnic table overlooking the town. The path connects, among other places, the Monte Illuminati Convent and the Torre Lunano, two centuries-old stone structures that punctuate the surrounding hilltops and stand as quiet markers of an ordinary heritage deeply rooted in the landscape.