Van Peborgh Lodge / Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects

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Idre, Sweden
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Architects: Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects
- Area: 120 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Åke E:son Lindman
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Manufacturers: Mosa, Ballingslöv, Nikari, Smaller Objects, Wästberg
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Lead Architects: Mårten Claesson, Eero Koivisto, Ola Rune, Oliver Cap
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- General Contractor: 3-visjon AS
- City: Idre
- Country: Sweden
Text description provided by the architects. The brief said to create a contemporary log cabin in the Swedish mountains. A ski lodge for winter, but as well for all other seasons. To be rooted in (but not a disciple of) the local building traditions of its Dalarna region. And with open views to a landscape that shifts dramatically over the year.