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Van Peborgh Lodge / Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects

Van Peborgh Lodge / Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects - Exterior Photography, WoodVan Peborgh Lodge / Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamVan Peborgh Lodge / Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, BeamVan Peborgh Lodge / Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodVan Peborgh Lodge / Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects - More Images+ 27

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses
Idre, Sweden
  • Architects: Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Åke E:son Lindman
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Mosa, Ballingslöv, Nikari, Smaller Objects, Wästberg
  • Lead Architects: Mårten Claesson, Eero Koivisto, Ola Rune, Oliver Cap
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Van Peborgh Lodge / Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Åke E:son Lindman

Text description provided by the architects. The brief said to create a contemporary log cabin in the Swedish mountains. A ski lodge for winter, but as well for all other seasons. To be rooted in (but not a disciple of) the local building traditions of its Dalarna region. And with open views to a landscape that shifts dramatically over the year.

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Cite: "Van Peborgh Lodge / Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects" 04 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185636/van-peborgh-lodge-claesson-koivisto-rune-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Åke E:son Lindman

Van Peborgh 住宅 / Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects

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