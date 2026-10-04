Van Peborgh Lodge / Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects

© Åke E:son Lindman

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Text description provided by the architects. The brief said to create a contemporary log cabin in the Swedish mountains. A ski lodge for winter, but as well for all other seasons. To be rooted in (but not a disciple of) the local building traditions of its Dalarna region. And with open views to a landscape that shifts dramatically over the year.