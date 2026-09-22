Casa Amona / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura

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Architects: COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura
- Area: 155 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ariadna Polo
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Lead Architect: Santiago Constantino De Angoitia
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Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on an urban lot in San Cristóbal de las Casas, adjacent to one of the city's main green areas. The house maintains a restrained relationship with the street, focusing its daily life toward the interior of the property, where various openings and courtyards establish visual connections with both the surrounding landscape and the home's internal spaces.