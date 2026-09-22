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Casa Amona / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura

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Casa Amona / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, WoodCasa Amona / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Closet, WoodCasa Amona / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Brick, Beam, ChairCasa Amona / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, WoodCasa Amona / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura - More Images+ 34

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
San Cristóbal de las Casas, Mexico
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Maximiliano Animas Rueda, Mateo Torres Sánchez, Roberto Marroquín Polín
  • Structural Engineering: Virgilio Dominguez
  • Landscaping: Terruño Paisaje
  • Drawings: Priscila Aguilar
  • City: San Cristóbal de las Casas
  • Country: Mexico
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Casa Amona / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Ariadna Polo

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on an urban lot in San Cristóbal de las Casas, adjacent to one of the city's main green areas. The house maintains a restrained relationship with the street, focusing its daily life toward the interior of the property, where various openings and courtyards establish visual connections with both the surrounding landscape and the home's internal spaces.

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COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura
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WoodBrick

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Cite: "Casa Amona / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura" [Casa Amona / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura] 22 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185522/casa-amona-colar-colectivo-de-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ariadna Polo

Amona 住宅 / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura

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