Gaviota House / SAA Arquitectura + Territorio

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Text description provided by the architects. To inhabit is not to occupy a place, but to establish a conscious relationship with it. The project is located at the eastern end of Lake Rupanco, within a tall, old-growth temperate rainforest in southern Chile, composed of century-old ulmo, tepa, and arrayán trees, a dense understory, and a living network of biodiversity.