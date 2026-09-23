Gaviota House / SAA Arquitectura + Territorio

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Puerto Varas, Chile
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Architects: SAA Arquitectura + Territorio
- Area: 175 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Sergio Araneda Maiz
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Lead Architect: Sergio Araneda Maiz
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors
- Design Team: Sebastian Guerrero, Melissa Thomas
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Alberto Ramirez
- City: Puerto Varas
- Country: Chile
Text description provided by the architects. To inhabit is not to occupy a place, but to establish a conscious relationship with it. The project is located at the eastern end of Lake Rupanco, within a tall, old-growth temperate rainforest in southern Chile, composed of century-old ulmo, tepa, and arrayán trees, a dense understory, and a living network of biodiversity.