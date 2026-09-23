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Gaviota House / SAA Arquitectura + Territorio

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Curated by Valentina Díaz

Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors
Puerto Varas, Chile
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© Sergio Araneda Maiz

Text description provided by the architects. To inhabit is not to occupy a place, but to establish a conscious relationship with it. The project is located at the eastern end of Lake Rupanco, within a tall, old-growth temperate rainforest in southern Chile, composed of century-old ulmo, tepa, and arrayán trees, a dense understory, and a living network of biodiversity.

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SAA Arquitectura + Territorio
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsChile
Cite: "Gaviota House / SAA Arquitectura + Territorio" 23 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185510/gaviota-house-saa-arquitectura-plus-territorio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Sergio Araneda Maiz

Gaviota 住宅 / SAA Arquitectura + Territorio

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