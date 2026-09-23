Casa Estelí / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura

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Category: Houses, Adaptive Reuse

Design Team: Maximiliano Animas Rueda, Mateo Torres Sánchez, Roberto Marroquín Polín

Advising: ui Ortiz, Carlos Molina, Axel Magos

Structural Engineering: Luis Alfredo Gonzaga

Construction: SantiagoConstantino De Angoitia

Drawings: Priscila Aguilar

City: San Cristóbal de las Casas

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. The project is based on a critical and conscious look at the act of building, understanding architecture not as an isolated object, but as a cultural, environmental, and social process deeply linked to the territory and the community that inhabits it. From this perspective, the intervention proposes the conservation and transformation of built heritage as an essential strategy to extend the life of buildings, recognizing the tangible and intangible value they contain. Reclaiming an existing structure does not imply freezing it in time; rather, it means reinterpreting it, allowing it to incorporate new layers of meaning and use, and ensuring it continues to be an active part of the place's evolution.