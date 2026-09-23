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Casa Estelí / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura

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Casa Estelí / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, BrickCasa Estelí / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Wood, BrickCasa Estelí / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Beam, ChairCasa Estelí / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Wood, DoorCasa Estelí / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura - More Images+ 34

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Houses, Adaptive Reuse
San Cristóbal de las Casas, Mexico
  • Design Team: Maximiliano Animas Rueda, Mateo Torres Sánchez, Roberto Marroquín Polín
  • Advising: ui Ortiz, Carlos Molina, Axel Magos
  • Structural Engineering: Luis Alfredo Gonzaga
  • Construction: SantiagoConstantino De Angoitia
  • Drawings: Priscila Aguilar
  • City: San Cristóbal de las Casas
  • Country: Mexico
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Casa Estelí / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Beam, Chair
© Ariadna Polo

Text description provided by the architects. The project is based on a critical and conscious look at the act of building, understanding architecture not as an isolated object, but as a cultural, environmental, and social process deeply linked to the territory and the community that inhabits it. From this perspective, the intervention proposes the conservation and transformation of built heritage as an essential strategy to extend the life of buildings, recognizing the tangible and intangible value they contain. Reclaiming an existing structure does not imply freezing it in time; rather, it means reinterpreting it, allowing it to incorporate new layers of meaning and use, and ensuring it continues to be an active part of the place's evolution.

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COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura
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WoodBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseMexico

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WoodBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseMexico
Cite: "Casa Estelí / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura" [Casa Estelí / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura] 23 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185507/casa-esteli-colar-colectivo-de-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ariadna Polo

Casa Estelí / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura

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