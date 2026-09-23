Casa Estelí / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura

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Architects: COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura
- Area: 165 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Ariadna Polo
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Lead Architect: Santiago Constantino De Angoitia
- Category: Houses, Adaptive Reuse
- Design Team: Maximiliano Animas Rueda, Mateo Torres Sánchez, Roberto Marroquín Polín
- Advising: ui Ortiz, Carlos Molina, Axel Magos
- Structural Engineering: Luis Alfredo Gonzaga
- Construction: SantiagoConstantino De Angoitia
- Drawings: Priscila Aguilar
- City: San Cristóbal de las Casas
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. The project is based on a critical and conscious look at the act of building, understanding architecture not as an isolated object, but as a cultural, environmental, and social process deeply linked to the territory and the community that inhabits it. From this perspective, the intervention proposes the conservation and transformation of built heritage as an essential strategy to extend the life of buildings, recognizing the tangible and intangible value they contain. Reclaiming an existing structure does not imply freezing it in time; rather, it means reinterpreting it, allowing it to incorporate new layers of meaning and use, and ensuring it continues to be an active part of the place's evolution.