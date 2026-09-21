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Cieno House / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja

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Cieno House / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja - Image 2 of 28Cieno House / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Beam, Patio, ChairCieno House / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja - Image 4 of 28Cieno House / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja - Image 5 of 28Cieno House / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja - More Images+ 23

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

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Puerto Escondido, Mexico
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Cieno House / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja - Image 2 of 28
© Cesar Belio

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Cieno is located on a 1,500 m² lot in the El Vigía sector of Puerto Escondido, on the coast of Oaxaca. The project was conceived under the premise of blending into the site to become part of the landscape rather than imposing itself on the environment. Since it is not located directly on the beachfront, the architecture focuses on inward-facing living, giving equal importance to the experience of the interior spaces and their relationship with the surrounding context.

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TAC Taller Alberto Calleja
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Cite: "Cieno House / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja" [Casa Cieno / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja] 21 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185476/cieno-house-tac-taller-alberto-calleja> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Cesar Belio

Cieno 住宅 / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja

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