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Tianlai Art Museum / Mao, Shen-Chiang Architecture Studio

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Tianlai Art Museum / Mao, Shen-Chiang Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, ConcreteTianlai Art Museum / Mao, Shen-Chiang Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteTianlai Art Museum / Mao, Shen-Chiang Architecture Studio - Image 4 of 36Tianlai Art Museum / Mao, Shen-Chiang Architecture Studio - Image 5 of 36Tianlai Art Museum / Mao, Shen-Chiang Architecture Studio - More Images+ 31

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Exhibition Center, Renovation
Puzi City, Taiwan
  • Lead Team: Mao Shen-Chiang
  • Design Team: Chu Chi-Ven, Hong Hui-Chen
  • General Contractor: Shih Ao Fair-faced Concrete
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Wing Hop Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd.
  • City: Puzi City
  • Country: Taiwan
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Tianlai Art Museum / Mao, Shen-Chiang Architecture Studio - Image 6 of 36
© Kuo-Min Lee

Text description provided by the architects. Commissioned by the chairman to commemorate his parents and ancestral home, Tianlai Art Museum transforms private memory into a public space for exhibition, set within its rural context. The original old house had deteriorated beyond repair, so a full reconstruction was chosen over renovation, giving the building lasting permanence to carry forward the family's bond with the land.

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Mao, Shen-Chiang Architecture Studio
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitExhibition centerRefurbishmentRenovationTaiwan

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ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitExhibition centerRefurbishmentRenovationTaiwan
Cite: "Tianlai Art Museum / Mao, Shen-Chiang Architecture Studio" 24 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185463/tianlai-art-museum-mao-shen-chiang-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Kuo-Min Lee

天籁美术馆 / 毛森江建筑工作室

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