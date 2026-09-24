Tianlai Art Museum / Mao, Shen-Chiang Architecture Studio

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Category: Exhibition Center, Renovation

Lead Team: Mao Shen-Chiang

Design Team: Chu Chi-Ven, Hong Hui-Chen

General Contractor: Shih Ao Fair-faced Concrete

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Wing Hop Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd.

City: Puzi City

Country: Taiwan

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Text description provided by the architects. Commissioned by the chairman to commemorate his parents and ancestral home, Tianlai Art Museum transforms private memory into a public space for exhibition, set within its rural context. The original old house had deteriorated beyond repair, so a full reconstruction was chosen over renovation, giving the building lasting permanence to carry forward the family's bond with the land.