Tianlai Art Museum / Mao, Shen-Chiang Architecture Studio

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Puzi City, Taiwan
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Architects: Mao, Shen-Chiang Architecture Studio
- Area: 133 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Kuo-Min Lee
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- Category: Exhibition Center, Renovation
- Lead Team: Mao Shen-Chiang
- Design Team: Chu Chi-Ven, Hong Hui-Chen
- General Contractor: Shih Ao Fair-faced Concrete
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Wing Hop Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd.
- City: Puzi City
- Country: Taiwan
Text description provided by the architects. Commissioned by the chairman to commemorate his parents and ancestral home, Tianlai Art Museum transforms private memory into a public space for exhibition, set within its rural context. The original old house had deteriorated beyond repair, so a full reconstruction was chosen over renovation, giving the building lasting permanence to carry forward the family's bond with the land.