Linden House / Schemata Architects

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Text description provided by the architects. The Dromgariff Rainforest is a project led by Bryan and Tara Meehan to regenerate its gardens and forest. One of Ireland's last ancient oak wood rainforests and a protected Special Area of Conservation, the forest stretches across the south of Ireland. The site was once home to Roche's Royal Hotel and its gardens. Although the hotel was lost, traces of its former landscape remain within the forest, including stone steps, terraces, stone walls, and a garden known as the Rockery.