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Haikou Workers’ Activity Center (Workers’ Cultural Palace) / CADG

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Haikou Workers’ Activity Center (Workers’ Cultural Palace) / CADG - Image 2 of 40Haikou Workers’ Activity Center (Workers’ Cultural Palace) / CADG - Image 3 of 40Haikou Workers’ Activity Center (Workers’ Cultural Palace) / CADG - Interior Photography, StairsHaikou Workers’ Activity Center (Workers’ Cultural Palace) / CADG - Exterior PhotographyHaikou Workers’ Activity Center (Workers’ Cultural Palace) / CADG - More Images+ 35

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Community Center
Haikou, China
  • Architects: CADG
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  29215
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Schran Image, Ji Li
  • Lead Architect: Liu Heng
  • Architectural Design: Yang Xi, Xu Feng, Shi Hong, Wang Xin, Wang Yueru, Wang Peng, Chen Lishuang, Yan Wei, Wang Haodong, Gu Jingyun, Huang Jianzhao, Lü Rui, Su Qi, Sun Peixu
  • Category: Community Center
  • Design Principal: Cui Kai
  • Structural Engineering: Han Ling, Huo Wenying, et al.
  • Water Supply & Drainage: Cao Jian, et al.
  • HVAC: Xu Hongxing, et al.
  • Electrical & Intelligent Systems: Li Lei, et al.
  • Landscape Design: Ecological Landscape Construction & Research Institute of CADG
  • Interior Design: Wei Li, Liu Rong, et al.
  • Green Building Consulting: Li Tianyang, et al.
  • Client: Haikou Federation of Trade Unions
  • City: Haikou
  • Country: China
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Haikou Workers’ Activity Center (Workers’ Cultural Palace) / CADG - Exterior Photography
© Ji Li

Text description provided by the architects. Located on Hainan Island, Haikou is characterized by a hot and humid coastal climate. Designed by the Green Architecture Design & Research Institute of CADG, the newly completed Haikou Workers' Activity Center is conceived around the concept of "Tree of Life" and organized as an "Ecological Settlement," setting a new benchmark for climate-responsive public architecture in Haikou. More than a civic complex integrating cultural, sports, and training programs, the project creates an urban oasis—community-oriented, climate-responsive, and low-carbon in operation.

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Cite: "Haikou Workers’ Activity Center (Workers’ Cultural Palace) / CADG" 22 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185425/haikou-workers-activity-center-workers-cultural-palace-cadg> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Schran Image

海口职工活动中心 / 中国院绿色建筑设计研究院

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