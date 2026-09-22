Haikou Workers’ Activity Center (Workers’ Cultural Palace) / CADG

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Community Center • Haikou, China Architects: CADG

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 29215 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Schran Image, Ji Li

Lead Architect: Liu Heng

Architectural Design: Yang Xi, Xu Feng, Shi Hong, Wang Xin, Wang Yueru, Wang Peng, Chen Lishuang, Yan Wei, Wang Haodong, Gu Jingyun, Huang Jianzhao, Lü Rui, Su Qi, Sun Peixu

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Category: Community Center

Design Principal: Cui Kai

Structural Engineering: Han Ling, Huo Wenying, et al.

Water Supply & Drainage: Cao Jian, et al.

HVAC: Xu Hongxing, et al.

Electrical & Intelligent Systems: Li Lei, et al.

Landscape Design: Ecological Landscape Construction & Research Institute of CADG

Interior Design: Wei Li, Liu Rong, et al.

Green Building Consulting: Li Tianyang, et al.

Client: Haikou Federation of Trade Unions

City: Haikou

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Located on Hainan Island, Haikou is characterized by a hot and humid coastal climate. Designed by the Green Architecture Design & Research Institute of CADG, the newly completed Haikou Workers' Activity Center is conceived around the concept of "Tree of Life" and organized as an "Ecological Settlement," setting a new benchmark for climate-responsive public architecture in Haikou. More than a civic complex integrating cultural, sports, and training programs, the project creates an urban oasis—community-oriented, climate-responsive, and low-carbon in operation.