Haikou Workers’ Activity Center (Workers’ Cultural Palace) / CADG

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Haikou, China
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Architects: CADG
- Area: 29215 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Schran Image, Ji Li
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Lead Architect: Liu Heng
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Architectural Design: Yang Xi, Xu Feng, Shi Hong, Wang Xin, Wang Yueru, Wang Peng, Chen Lishuang, Yan Wei, Wang Haodong, Gu Jingyun, Huang Jianzhao, Lü Rui, Su Qi, Sun Peixu
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- Category: Community Center
- Design Principal: Cui Kai
- Structural Engineering: Han Ling, Huo Wenying, et al.
- Water Supply & Drainage: Cao Jian, et al.
- HVAC: Xu Hongxing, et al.
- Electrical & Intelligent Systems: Li Lei, et al.
- Landscape Design: Ecological Landscape Construction & Research Institute of CADG
- Interior Design: Wei Li, Liu Rong, et al.
- Green Building Consulting: Li Tianyang, et al.
- Client: Haikou Federation of Trade Unions
- City: Haikou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Located on Hainan Island, Haikou is characterized by a hot and humid coastal climate. Designed by the Green Architecture Design & Research Institute of CADG, the newly completed Haikou Workers' Activity Center is conceived around the concept of "Tree of Life" and organized as an "Ecological Settlement," setting a new benchmark for climate-responsive public architecture in Haikou. More than a civic complex integrating cultural, sports, and training programs, the project creates an urban oasis—community-oriented, climate-responsive, and low-carbon in operation.