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Kaohsiung Port Terminal / RUR Architecture DPC

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Kaohsiung Port Terminal / RUR Architecture DPC - Exterior PhotographyKaohsiung Port Terminal / RUR Architecture DPC - Image 3 of 22Kaohsiung Port Terminal / RUR Architecture DPC - Image 4 of 22Kaohsiung Port Terminal / RUR Architecture DPC - Exterior PhotographyKaohsiung Port Terminal / RUR Architecture DPC - More Images+ 17

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Mixed Use Architecture, Port
Lingzhong Village, Taiwan
  • Architects: RUR Architecture DPC
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  36880
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Iwan Baan
  • Lead Architects: Jesse Reiser, Nanako Umemoto
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Kaohsiung Port Terminal / RUR Architecture DPC - Exterior Photography
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. The Kaohsiung Port Terminal project seizes the opportunity to seamlessly blend the uses of a cruise-ship terminal, office tower and public space into a polyfunctional work of civic infrastructure that celebrates the critical threshold between city and sea.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureInfrastructureTransportationPortTaiwan
Cite: "Kaohsiung Port Terminal / RUR Architecture DPC" 21 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185397/kaohsiung-port-terminal-rur-architecture-dpc> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Iwan Baan

高雄港埠旅运中心 / RUR Architecture DPC

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