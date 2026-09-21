Kaohsiung Port Terminal / RUR Architecture DPC

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Lingzhong Village, Taiwan
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Architects: RUR Architecture DPC
- Area: 36880 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Iwan Baan
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Lead Architects: Jesse Reiser, Nanako Umemoto
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Port
- Lead Team: Jesse Reiser, Nanako Umemoto
- Architecture Offices: Fei & Cheng Associates, Taipei
- City: Lingzhong Village
- Country: Taiwan
Text description provided by the architects. The Kaohsiung Port Terminal project seizes the opportunity to seamlessly blend the uses of a cruise-ship terminal, office tower and public space into a polyfunctional work of civic infrastructure that celebrates the critical threshold between city and sea.