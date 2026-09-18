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Gandarillas House / Jose Pedro Vicente Arquitectos

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Gandarillas House / Jose Pedro Vicente Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyGandarillas House / Jose Pedro Vicente Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairGandarillas House / Jose Pedro Vicente Arquitectos - Image 4 of 17Gandarillas House / Jose Pedro Vicente Arquitectos - Image 5 of 17Gandarillas House / Jose Pedro Vicente Arquitectos - More Images+ 12

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
Algarrobo, Chile
  • Category: Houses
  • General Construction: Constructora SISG
  • City: Algarrobo
  • Country: Chile
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Gandarillas House / Jose Pedro Vicente Arquitectos - Image 4 of 17
© Nicolas Saieh

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal seeks to articulate the relationship between the site, the landscape, security, and the coastal climate. The entire program is elevated, while the ground level remains completely open. Rather than being occupied by the building, the ground becomes the primary space for outdoor living. The pool, gardens, terraces, barbecue area, fire pit, bar, and gathering spaces occupy the entire lot, allowing the open space to become the true heart of the living experience.

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Jose Pedro Vicente Arquitectos
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SteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile

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SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Gandarillas House / Jose Pedro Vicente Arquitectos" [Casa Gandarillas / Jose Pedro Vicente Arquitectos] 18 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185394/gandarillas-house-jose-pedro-vicente-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Nicolas Saieh

Gandarillas 住宅 / Jose Pedro Vicente Arquitectos

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