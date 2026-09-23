Multidisciplinary Health Center Bordeaux Dunant / Bartolo+Contré

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Healthcare Architecture, Healthcare Center

General Contractor: Medicina Santé Group, GCC Aquitaine

Engineering & Consulting > Other: BTP CONSULTANTS

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: DEFRETIN INGENIERIE

Landscape Architecture: ATELIER DE L'OURCQ

City: Bordeaux

Country: France

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Text description provided by the architects. The healthcare sector is currently undergoing significant changes. As medical practices become increasingly collaborative, architecture must evolve beyond the traditional model of isolated consultation rooms and technical facilities. The Centre de santé multidisciplinaire Dunant in Bordeaux was designed as the architectural embodiment of this transition: a building where the spatial layout actively promotes cooperation, well-being, and new forms of outpatient care.