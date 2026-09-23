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Multidisciplinary Health Center Bordeaux Dunant / Bartolo+Contré

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Multidisciplinary Health Center Bordeaux Dunant / Bartolo+Contré - Exterior PhotographyMultidisciplinary Health Center Bordeaux Dunant / Bartolo+Contré - Exterior PhotographyMultidisciplinary Health Center Bordeaux Dunant / Bartolo+Contré - Interior PhotographyMultidisciplinary Health Center Bordeaux Dunant / Bartolo+Contré - Image 5 of 22Multidisciplinary Health Center Bordeaux Dunant / Bartolo+Contré - More Images+ 17

Curated by Nina Vuga

Healthcare Architecture, Healthcare Center
Bordeaux, France
  • Architects: Bartolo+Contré
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sandrine Iratcabal
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CS Coelho da Silva
  • Lead Architect: Eric Bartolo
  • General Contractor: Medicina Santé Group, GCC Aquitaine
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: BTP CONSULTANTS
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: DEFRETIN INGENIERIE
  • Landscape Architecture: ATELIER DE L'OURCQ
  • City: Bordeaux
  • Country: France
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Multidisciplinary Health Center Bordeaux Dunant / Bartolo+Contré - Image 7 of 22
© Sandrine Iratcabal

Text description provided by the architects. The healthcare sector is currently undergoing significant changes. As medical practices become increasingly collaborative, architecture must evolve beyond the traditional model of isolated consultation rooms and technical facilities. The Centre de santé multidisciplinaire Dunant in Bordeaux was designed as the architectural embodiment of this transition: a building where the spatial layout actively promotes cooperation, well-being, and new forms of outpatient care.

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Cite: "Multidisciplinary Health Center Bordeaux Dunant / Bartolo+Contré" 23 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185369/multidisciplinary-health-center-bordeaux-dunant-bartolo-plus-contre> ISSN 0719-8884

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