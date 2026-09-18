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Cultural Center in Gisors / richter architectes et associés

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Cultural Center in Gisors / richter architectes et associés - Exterior Photography, ConcreteCultural Center in Gisors / richter architectes et associés - Image 3 of 21Cultural Center in Gisors / richter architectes et associés - Image 4 of 21Cultural Center in Gisors / richter architectes et associés - Interior Photography, WoodCultural Center in Gisors / richter architectes et associés - More Images+ 16

Curated by Nina Vuga

Public Space, Landscape Architecture, Cultural Center
Gisors, France
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Cultural Center in Gisors / richter architectes et associés - Exterior Photography
© Luc Boegly

Text description provided by the architects. The Gisor cultural center stands on a site that for many years remained at the margin of the town center. This made ground, serving as a car park, was an urban obstacle as much as a broken element of the landscape. Below its surface was a polluted mass of huge pre-war industrial infrastructures with underground water throughout and subject to flooding. These very conditions inspired the project. The architects have not sought to erase the constraints of the site, but rather to work with them and to turn them around so that a new urban geography could emerge.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterFrance

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterFrance
Cite: "Cultural Center in Gisors / richter architectes et associés" 18 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185273/cultural-center-in-gisors-richter-architectes-et-associes> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Luc Boegly

吉索尔文化中心 / richter architectes et associés

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