Cultural Center in Gisors / richter architectes et associés

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Text description provided by the architects. The Gisor cultural center stands on a site that for many years remained at the margin of the town center. This made ground, serving as a car park, was an urban obstacle as much as a broken element of the landscape. Below its surface was a polluted mass of huge pre-war industrial infrastructures with underground water throughout and subject to flooding. These very conditions inspired the project. The architects have not sought to erase the constraints of the site, but rather to work with them and to turn them around so that a new urban geography could emerge.