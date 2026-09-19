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Bangbae Geunsaeng Neighbourhood Facility / aoa architects

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Bangbae Geunsaeng Neighbourhood Facility / aoa architects - Exterior PhotographyBangbae Geunsaeng Neighbourhood Facility / aoa architects - Interior Photography, ConcreteBangbae Geunsaeng Neighbourhood Facility / aoa architects - Image 4 of 30Bangbae Geunsaeng Neighbourhood Facility / aoa architects - Image 5 of 30Bangbae Geunsaeng Neighbourhood Facility / aoa architects - More Images+ 25

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Mixed Use Architecture, Penthouse
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architects: aoa architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  494
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hyosook Chin
  • Lead Architect: Jaewon Suh
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Bangbae Geunsaeng Neighbourhood Facility / aoa architects - Exterior Photography
© Hyosook Chin

Text description provided by the architects. For rental neighborhood facilities, it's essential to design a compact layout with simple, rectangular rental units and a core that includes the stairs, elevator, and restrooms. The elevator and other vertical circulation, which require more height, are placed on the south side where there are no sunlight restriction setbacks.

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GlassSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingPenthouseSouth Korea

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GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingPenthouseSouth Korea
Cite: "Bangbae Geunsaeng Neighbourhood Facility / aoa architects" 19 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185199/bangbae-geunsaeng-neighbourhood-facility-aoa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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