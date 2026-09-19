Bangbae Geunsaeng Neighbourhood Facility / aoa architects

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Architects: aoa architects
- Area: 494 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Hyosook Chin
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Lead Architect: Jaewon Suh
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Penthouse
- City: Seoul
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. For rental neighborhood facilities, it's essential to design a compact layout with simple, rectangular rental units and a core that includes the stairs, elevator, and restrooms. The elevator and other vertical circulation, which require more height, are placed on the south side where there are no sunlight restriction setbacks.