Đông Triều Retreat / NAQI & Partners

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Text description provided by the architects. Dong Trieu Retreat is a collection of small structures nestled within the lush landscape of Quang Ninh, Vietnam. Originally conceived as a simple weekend retreat for a family from Ha Long, it gradually became their permanent home. Within this setting, we were entrusted with designing several spaces dedicated to restoration and renewal: a kitchen and dining area, a tea room, a sauna, and a meditation pavilion overlooking a water lily pond.