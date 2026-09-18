Đông Triều Retreat / NAQI & Partners

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Architects: NAQI & Partners
- Area: 150 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Nguyễn Nhật Anh Chương
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Lead Architect: Nguyễn Minh Nhựt
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Text description provided by the architects. Dong Trieu Retreat is a collection of small structures nestled within the lush landscape of Quang Ninh, Vietnam. Originally conceived as a simple weekend retreat for a family from Ha Long, it gradually became their permanent home. Within this setting, we were entrusted with designing several spaces dedicated to restoration and renewal: a kitchen and dining area, a tea room, a sauna, and a meditation pavilion overlooking a water lily pond.