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Đông Triều Retreat / NAQI & Partners

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Đông Triều Retreat / NAQI & Partners - Exterior Photography, GardenĐông Triều Retreat / NAQI & Partners - Image 3 of 29Đông Triều Retreat / NAQI & Partners - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, BeamĐông Triều Retreat / NAQI & Partners - Interior PhotographyĐông Triều Retreat / NAQI & Partners - More Images+ 24

Curated by Miwa Negoro

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Dong Trieu, Vietnam
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Đông Triều Retreat / NAQI & Partners - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Nguyễn Nhật Anh Chương

Text description provided by the architects. Dong Trieu Retreat is a collection of small structures nestled within the lush landscape of Quang Ninh, Vietnam. Originally conceived as a simple weekend retreat for a family from Ha Long, it gradually became their permanent home. Within this setting, we were entrusted with designing several spaces dedicated to restoration and renewal: a kitchen and dining area, a tea room, a sauna, and a meditation pavilion overlooking a water lily pond.

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NAQI & Partners
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SteelConcrete

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Cite: "Đông Triều Retreat / NAQI & Partners" 18 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185198/dong-trieu-retreat-naqi-and-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

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