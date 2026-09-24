KINSHASA Zando Central Market / THINK TANK architecture

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Architects: THINK TANK architecture
- Area: 81500 m²
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Text description provided by the architects. The new Zando Central Market of Kinshasa, was conceived above all as an African market, not a mall. Despite its scale and thanks to the attention to comfort, the project remains open to the city, its climate, its people and its everyday life. Its architecture provides a robust and dignified infrastructure while preserving the qualities that make a market a genuinely public and collective place.