KINSHASA Zando Central Market / THINK TANK architecture

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Text description provided by the architects. The new Zando Central Market of Kinshasa, was conceived above all as an African market, not a mall. Despite its scale and thanks to the attention to comfort, the project remains open to the city, its climate, its people and its everyday life. Its architecture provides a robust and dignified infrastructure while preserving the qualities that make a market a genuinely public and collective place.