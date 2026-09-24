  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Market
  4. Congo (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
  5. KINSHASA Zando Central Market / THINK TANK architecture

KINSHASA Zando Central Market / THINK TANK architecture

Save

KINSHASA Zando Central Market / THINK TANK architecture - Exterior Photography, Column, ArcadeKINSHASA Zando Central Market / THINK TANK architecture - Image 3 of 20KINSHASA Zando Central Market / THINK TANK architecture - Image 4 of 20KINSHASA Zando Central Market / THINK TANK architecture - Image 5 of 20KINSHASA Zando Central Market / THINK TANK architecture - More Images+ 15

Curated by Nina Vuga

Market
Kinshasa, Congo (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
KINSHASA Zando Central Market / THINK TANK architecture - Exterior Photography, Column, Arcade
© Martin Argyroglo

Text description provided by the architects. The new Zando Central Market of Kinshasa, was conceived above all as an African market, not a mall. Despite its scale and thanks to the attention to comfort, the project remains open to the city, its climate, its people and its everyday life. Its architecture provides a robust and dignified infrastructure while preserving the qualities that make a market a genuinely public and collective place.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
THINK TANK architecture
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureMarketCongo (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureMarketCongo (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
Cite: "KINSHASA Zando Central Market / THINK TANK architecture" 24 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185165/kinshasa-zando-central-market-think-tank-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Martin Argyroglo

金沙萨赞多中央市场 / THINK TANK architecture

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags