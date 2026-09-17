Hagidong House 2 / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Hyunseung Lee, Jaehong Kim, Jinsung Heo

Structural Engineer: Seum

Civil Engineer: Sungwoon

M/E Engineer: Minsung & Hyubin

Constructor: NCNA

City: Daejeon

Country: South Korea

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Text description provided by the architects. Hagidong House 2 sits firmly on the land of a gradual slope in Hagi-dong, Daejeon City. The main design concept of the house was to provide privacy for a family of four and was developed from the idea of Hanok, traditional Korean architecture.