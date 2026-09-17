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Hagidong House 2 / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners

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Hagidong House 2 / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Interior Photography, WoodHagidong House 2 / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Interior Photography, WoodHagidong House 2 / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Exterior Photography, Facade, BrickHagidong House 2 / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Interior Photography, Wood, BrickHagidong House 2 / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - More Images+ 16

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Daejeon, South Korea
  • Architects: Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  322
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Youngchae Park
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Eagon
  • Lead Architect: Hyunjoon Yoo
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Hyunseung Lee, Jaehong Kim, Jinsung Heo
  • Structural Engineer: Seum
  • Civil Engineer: Sungwoon
  • M/E Engineer: Minsung & Hyubin
  • Constructor: NCNA
  • City: Daejeon
  • Country: South Korea
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Hagidong House 2 / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Exterior Photography
© Youngchae Park

Text description provided by the architects. Hagidong House 2 sits firmly on the land of a gradual slope in Hagi-dong, Daejeon City. The main design concept of the house was to provide privacy for a family of four and was developed from the idea of Hanok, traditional Korean architecture.

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Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Korea

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Cite: "Hagidong House 2 / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners" 17 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185161/hagidong-house-2-hyunjoon-yoo-plus-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

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