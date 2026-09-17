Hagidong House 2 / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners

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Daejeon, South Korea
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Architects: Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners
- Area: 322 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Youngchae Park
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Manufacturers: Eagon
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Lead Architect: Hyunjoon Yoo
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- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Hyunseung Lee, Jaehong Kim, Jinsung Heo
- Structural Engineer: Seum
- Civil Engineer: Sungwoon
- M/E Engineer: Minsung & Hyubin
- Constructor: NCNA
- City: Daejeon
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Hagidong House 2 sits firmly on the land of a gradual slope in Hagi-dong, Daejeon City. The main design concept of the house was to provide privacy for a family of four and was developed from the idea of Hanok, traditional Korean architecture.